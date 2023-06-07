How much does the Stanley Cup weigh? A look at the oldest trophy in North America

The Stanley Cup, arguably the most coveted trophy in North American sports, represents the pinnacle of achievement in professional ice hockey. Steeped in rich history and adorned with countless legends, the Stanley Cup stands as a testament to the resilience, dedication, and passion of the players who have competed for its glory. While its intrinsic value is immeasurable, the weight of the cup is a tangible aspect that adds to its mystique.

Crafted in 1892 by London silversmiths, the original Stanley Cup bowl was made of silver and measured 18.5 centimeters (7.28 inches) in height and 29 centimeters (11.42 inches) in width. This elegant bowl, mounted on a wooden base, formed the core of the trophy. Over the years, as the cup underwent various modifications and additions to accommodate the growing number of champions, its dimensions changed, and a replica of the original bowl was placed on top.

Today, the current Cup stands at an impressive height of 89.54 centimeters (35.25 inches) and weighs 15.5 kilograms (34.5 lb). Comprised of silver and nickel alloy, the cup is a magnificent amalgamation of intricate engravings and personalized inscriptions that immortalize each winning team and its players. Its weight serves as a reminder of the physical and mental endurance required to ascend to the pinnacle of the sport.

Golden Knights Dominate Panthers, Take 2-0 Lead in Stanley Cup Final

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two

The Vegas Golden Knights have asserted their dominance in the Stanley Cup Final, grabbing a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Florida Panthers with a resounding 7-2 victory in Game 2. The Knights have outscored their opponents by eight goals through the first two games, showcasing their offensive prowess and leaving the Panthers with an uphill battle as the series shifts to Florida for Game 3.

The Panthers, known for their resilience after storming back from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against the Boston Bruins, will need to significantly elevate their game to overcome the relentless Golden Knights. The odds are historically stacked against teams that fall behind 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, with a 31-3 record for teams holding that advantage in the expansion era.

Jonathan Marchessault led the charge for the Golden Knights in Game 2, scoring twice and recording an assist. His 12 postseason goals have set a franchise record for the Knights, with all of them coming after the opening round. The team displayed exceptional depth, as six players earned at least two points in the game, and all 18 skaters contributed to even-strength goals. Their performance marked a Stanley Cup Final record for the most goal scorers in the first two games.

In net, Adin Hill continued his stellar play for the Knights, making 29 saves and displaying remarkable composure. Hill's outstanding performance has endeared him to fans, reminiscent of the adoration received by former Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the team's early seasons.

