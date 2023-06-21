IN PHOTOS: Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk gifts CM Punk bespoke wrestling belt

The Chicago Blackhawks NHL team, of which CM Punk is a devoted supporter, gave him a customized bespoke championship belt as a gift to mark the event.The customized bespoke belt was personally handed to Punk by the team's mascot, Tommy Hawk.

The two shared a heartwarming moment that was captured on camera to show their appreciation for one another. Tommy Hawk and Punk notably made NHL and AEW fans emotional by sharing a friendly hug with each other where the AEW addressed the mascot as “My friend.”

During Punk's promotional speech for Collision, he was seen holding a red-colored bag that might have contained a special gift from the Chicago Blackhawks. CM Punk is a not only a true wrestler but also a devoted and loyal fan of the NHL team, the Chicago Blackhawks. He is often seen posting stories on his Instagram handle, cheering and appreciating the Blackhawks in various events including the playoffs.

The comments section has got overspilled with jovial comments from the fans of both the NHL and AEW sports, marking the excitement built among the fans for the remarkable event.

Will Chicago Blackhawks draft Connor Bedard?

The 17-year-old young prospect Connor Bedard is going through an incredible time right now, and recent news appears to have taken the future Chicago Blackhawks centre by surprise. Bedard is anticipated to be selected by the Blackhawks in the coming week, barring an unforeseen change of events on draft night.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce



80 goals

186 points

442 SOG

17 GWG

🥇 Won gold at WJC with Canada



No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard has been named the male @IIHFHockey Player of the Year. Across 71 games this season, Bedard had …80 goals186 points442 SOG17 GWG🥇 Won gold at WJC with CanadaNo. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard has been named the male @IIHFHockey Player of the Year. Across 71 games this season, Bedard had …🔻80 goals🔻186 points🔻442 SOG🔻17 GWG🥇 Won gold at WJC with CanadaNo. 1 overall pick 🔜 https://t.co/FeK76uWqaZ

Bedard, who is regarded as a generational star in the NHL, made a significant impact on junior hockey. His accomplishments in the Juniors are nothing short of astounding, and his outstanding performance in the season before earned him a huge honour. Chicago Blackhawks prospect, Connor Bedard led the World Junior Championships scoring charts with an astounding 23 points, showcasing his exceptional abilities.

He received the prestigious IIHF Male Player of the Year award from the International Ice Hockey Federation in recognition of his exceptional efforts. Bedard received an incredible 31.8 per cent of the vote in the selection process, demonstrating the hockey community's recognition of his extraordinary talent and skill.

Connor Bedard has won three IIHF gold medals, which is a remarkable accomplishment for someone with his spectacular career at such a young age. Blackhawks supporters should feel upbeat after learning of this amazing achievement as they look forward to the team selecting one of the most accomplished athletes in IIHF annals.

Poll : 0 votes