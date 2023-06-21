Connor McDavid's girlfriend Lauren Kyle shows off new hairdo

Connor McDavid’s long-term girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, flaunted her new brunette hairdo on Instagram. In a recently posted Story, the interior designer showed off her newly done hand-tied hair extensions.

"In my brunette era," she captioned the post, followed by a star emoji.

Lauren Kyle in her new hairdo

Kyle tagged hair stylist Tara Slowski from the Blue Gemini Hair Studio and photographer Paulina Daniella. She matched her attire with her fresh extensions, wearing a brown formal overcoat with a comfortable black top.

McDavid's girlfriend showing off her new hair extensions

McDavid’s better half has also put up a story of appreciation towards her stylists, sharing the photo shoots of Kyle’s new hairdo with her 58.5K followers.

Lauren Kyle, in her new looks

Connor McDavid has been dating Kyle since 2016. They met at a close friend’s birthday party and immediately fell in love. Since then, Kyle is spotted attending various hockey events with McDavid.

As seen on the couple’s social media, Kyle constantly supports the Edmonton Oilers center through his professional hockey career. They are quite active and shares precious moments from their vacations and events with their followers.

Connor McDavid’s professional hockey career

Connor McDavid is the hockey center and captain of the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. The Oilers chose the 26-year-old hockey star in the 2015 NHL entry draft with the first overall pick.

McDavid made his NHL debut with a strong effort on October 9, 2015, where he nearly scored twice against the St. Louis Blues, but Brian Elliott stopped him both times, leading to a 3-1 loss. He scored his first goal in the second period of a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars in his third NHL game.

McDavid suffered a fractured left clavicle on November 3 due to a collision with Philadelphia Flyers players Michael Del Zotto and Brandon Manning. He played 13 games before he suffered the injury and already had five goals and 12 points.

While rehabilitating from the injury, he was forced to miss a total of 37 games, during which the Oilers had fallen out of the postseason race. He made a comeback on February 3, helping Oilers defeat Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 with a goal and two assists.

