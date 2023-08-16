Is Jeff Petry related to ex-MLB star Dan Petry? Tracing family ties of new Red Wings defenseman 

The Detroit Red Wings' recent acquisition of defenseman Jeff Petry has ignited curiosity about his familial connections. Interestingly, Petry is indeed the son of former MLB star Dan Petry, who made a name for himself as a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers.

Dan Petry, a notable figure in the baseball world, enjoyed a successful career as a pitcher, contributing to the Tigers' achievements. Now, his son Jeff Petry is poised to make his mark in ice hockey.

Jeff's transition from the Montreal Canadiens to the Red Wings has generated intrigue among sports enthusiasts.

Although they excel in distinct sports, the Petry family's sporting legacy is undeniable. Jeff Petry's background as the son of a prominent MLB player adds an intriguing layer to his journey in the NHL.

Julie Petry: The dynamic force alongside Canadiens' Jeff Petry

Julie Petry is the wife of NHL defenseman Jeff Petry, who was recently traded to the Red Wings. Hailing from Houston, Texas, Julie's journey intertwined with Jeff's during their time at Michigan State University, where they both pursued their athletic passions. Julie was in field hockey and Jeff was in ice hockey.

Their love story blossomed, leading them to wed after graduating.

The Petrys' hockey adventure led them from Edmonton, where Jeff played for the Oilers, to their chosen haven in Michigan. Here, they've nurtured a bustling household with their four boys: Boyd, Barrett, Bowen, and Blake.

While eldest son Boyd exhibits a hockey inclination, Julie and Jeff prioritize supporting their children's individual pursuits.

Beyond her role as a dedicated mother, Julie has delved into fashion and entrepreneurship. She co-founded "Line Change," a clothing line catering to stylish sports aficionados, particularly female fans seeking trendy designs.

Julie's diverse interests span cooking (a shared summer activity with Jeff), gardening, and interior design, where she transforms spaces into cozy havens.

Moreover, the Petrys prioritize giving back, actively engaging with charitable causes like SayPlayDetroit, local food banks, and the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation. They also advocate for the well-being of underprivileged children.