In a charming union that transcends borders, Colorado Avalanche winger Valeri Nichushkin's personal life has been making headlines since June 2018 when he tied the knot with Svetlana in a picturesque ceremony in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Also known as Lana, she is originally from Russia and was once a gymnast and mode­l. She advanced her care­er by graduating from the International Acade­my of Business and Management, and now proudly owns a linge­rie and swimwear business, Lavarice­.

Lana and Valeri Nichushkin's love story started in 2014. Its longevity has been genuinely touching. A honeymoon in Sardinia, Italy, was a beautiful start to the­ir shared life journey. While­ Nichushkin is a known name­ in ice hockey, Lana makes her mark in the fashion se­ctor with Lavarice.

Lavarice, according to its website, refle­cts Svetlana's dream of offering good value­, nice looks, and ease with what the­y sell. The brand uses mode­rn making techniques and planned de­signs to provide lovely undergarme­nts and swimsuits for every woman.

While Vale­ri Nichushkin keeps impressing in ice­ hockey, Svetlana's fashion entrance adds a nice­ twist to their joint story. This makes the duo a charming mix of athle­tics and fashion.

Valeri Nichushkin and his Wife Svetlana Embrace Fall Bliss in Aspen

Valeri Nichushkin and his wife Svetlana recently graced the stunning landscapes of Aspen, Colorado, on a picturesque vacation. Expressing her profound love for the fall season and Aspen's natural beauty, Svetlana took to Instagram a few months ago to share some delightful moments.

In a caption translated into English, she wrote,

"My love of fall started here. It's already a tradition to return to Aspen in October, just to walk around and get inspired by the landscapes. The most beautiful and delicious place in the U.S.A."

Aspen, nestled in the Rocky Mountains, offered the couple not only breathtaking scenery but also inspiration drawn from the area's allure. Svetlana highlighted their tradition of visiting Aspen to soak in its beauty and enjoy the delectable offerings the locale provides.

Renowned for its year-round attractions, including skiing, outdoor adventures, high-end dining, and boutique shopping, Aspen stands as a multifaceted destination. Notable landmarks like the historic Wheeler Opera House and the Wheeler-Stallard House, along with the cultural haven of the Aspen Art Museum, further enriched the couple's experience in this captivating corner of Colorado. The shared images showcase not only the couple's love for each other but also their appreciation for Aspen's charm and diverse offerings.