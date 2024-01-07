Is Zach Hyman Jewish? Exploring Edmonton Oilers forward's ethnicity and fight against anti-semitism

Edmonton Oilers left winger Zach Hyman has not only made a name for himself on the ice but also emerged as a vocal advocate against anti-Semitism.

Born on Jun. 9, 1992, in Toronto, Ontario, Hyman hails from a Jewish family and is deeply connected to his roots. His parents, Stuart and Vicky Hyman, played a pivotal role in nurturing his passion for hockey and instilling a sense of pride in his Jewish identity.

Growing up in Toronto's Forest Hill neighborhood with four brothers —Spencer, Oliver, Cooper and Shane —Hyman had an upbringing that was steeped in a supportive Jewish environment. His father, Stuart, not only chaired the Markham Royals but also served as the Chairman of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Hyman acknowledges the familial atmosphere that shaped his values and aspirations. According to Mark Spector of Sportsnet, Hyman said:

“I'm very proud of who I am. I'm proud of being Jewish. I'm proud of growing up in the Jewish community … and I’m proud of where we come from,”

As a 31-year-old product of Toronto's Jewish community and the grandson of Holocaust survivors, Zach Hyman feels a responsibility to address the alarming rise in anti-Semitism.

Speaking out during the eight days of Hanukkah, he aims to shed light on the growing sense of anti-Semitism, not just abroad but also within his hometown:

“It's very clear that antisemitism as a result of what's going on has been on the rise. Jewish people … don’t feel safe. There are attacks on synagogues. My high school (in Toronto) has had two bomb threats. This is just for being Jewish."

Recent statistics underscore the severity of the issue, with Toronto Police reporting a significant increase in hate-related calls, including 15 anti-Semitic incidents, within a short timeframe.

In the United States, the Anti-Defamation League recorded a 337% increase in anti-Semitic incidents between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Zach Hyman's powerful advocacy against anti-semitism in educational institutions

Zach Hyman draws attention to the disturbing trend of anti-Semitism infiltrating educational institutions.

At a United States congressional hearing, university presidents' reluctance to condemn calls for the genocide of Jews raised concerns about free speech debates, leaving Hyman both surprised and disappointed. He said:

“We are supposed to be trying to eradicate hate, racism, antisemitism. Any type of prejudice, whether it’s religious based, sexual orientation based, race based”

The hockey star's personal connection to the holocaust through his grandfather's experience adds a poignant layer to his advocacy. Learning that his grandfather was shot in the leg on a train bound for a concentration camp, Zach Hyman said:

“A lot of my friends growing up have very similar stories. Grandparents who have gone through the same thing.”