"It was a Kung fu kick": Matt Petgrave's involvement deemed intentional by ex-Flyers defenceman Chris Therien

In a tragic incident during a match between the Sheffield Steelers and the Nottingham Panthers, Sheffield player Matt Petgrave got involved in a freak accident that resulted in the death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson.

The incident occurred in front of 8,000 horrified fans when Petgrave collided with one of Johnson's teammates, causing him to lose balance and inadvertently slash Johnson's throat with his leg.

The shocking accident left the hockey community in shock and mourning the loss of a beloved player. However, amidst the condolences and support, former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Chris Therien has voiced a different perspective. In a statement, Therien expressed his concerns, saying,

"After seeing the incident involving Adam Johnson, that Bush league needs to shut down for investigation immediately. I was literally appalled and sickened by what I saw. It looked intentional. It was a Kung fu kick. My eyes are not lying, tell me I'm wrong."

Therien's comments have sparked a debate within the hockey community, with some suggesting a closer look at the incident to determine its true nature.

The English Ice Hockey Association has not revealed whether it intends to initiate an investigation. Concurrently, the South Yorkshire Police are actively conducting their own inquiry into the incident and have advised the public to refrain from making speculations about the incident's circumstances.

Westin Michaud Stands Up for Matt Petgrave Amid Online Criticism

Following the tragic incident that resulted in the untimely death of former teammate Adam Johnson during a Challenge Cup match, Westin Michaud, who shared the ice with Johnson as part of the Nottingham Panthers, took to Twitter to address the controversial circumstances surrounding the incident.

The video footage of the collision between Johnson and Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave stirred extensive discussions among hockey enthusiasts.

In a heartfelt and vital message posted on Twitter, Michaud came to the defense of Matt Petgrave and confronted the negative sentiments circulating regarding the incident. Michaud's tweet conveyed the following message:

"I need to address something about the accident. We wholeheartedly stand with Matt Petgrave. The hate that Matt is receiving is terrible and completely uncalled for. I was at ice level on the bench closest to the accident, I saw both players moving fast."

"The unintentional clip of the Panther player's leg by the Sheffield player caused the somersault. It's clear to me his actions were unintentional, and anyone suggesting otherwise is mistaken. Let's come together and not spread unwarranted hate to someone who needs our support."

Michaud's statement provided a crucial perspective on the incident, highlighting the fast-paced and unpredictable nature of the game and the inherent risks associated with high-speed collisions. His words added an important dimension to the ongoing conversation surrounding this tragic event.