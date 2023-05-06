Jonathan Drouin landing spots: Three teams where the top end center could end up this offseason

Jonathan Drouin, a forward for the Montreal Canadiens, will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 NHL season. Drouin, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, has shown flashes of brilliance when healthy, making him an intriguing target for teams looking to add some offensive firepower.

Three teams that could add top Montreal Canadiens free agent Jonathan Drouin when he hits free agency this offseason

#1 Seattle Kraken

One team that could be a good fit for Drouin is the Seattle Kraken. Due to being closer to being an expansion team, but still with a solid core, the Kraken will be on the lookout for a top-line center that could also be a sort of reclamation project.

With his ability to create plays and score goals, Drouin could help the Kraken become a competitive team in their inaugural season.

#2 Columbus Blue Jackets

Another team that could benefit from Drouin's skillset is the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets struggled offensively last season, and Drouin could be just the player they need to help turn things around. With his speed, vision, and creativity, Drouin could be a perfect fit for a team that needs to generate more scoring chances.

#3 Carolina Hurricanes

Finally, the Carolina Hurricanes could also be a good landing spot for Drouin. The Hurricanes are a talented team with a strong core of players. However, they could use some additional scoring depth, especially at center. With his ability to create offense, Drouin could fit in well with the Hurricanes' fast-paced style of play. He could help them take the next step in their quest for a Stanley Cup.

Of course, there are some concerns when it comes to Jonathan Drouin. As mentioned, he has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Teams will need to take that into consideration when weighing their options. Additionally, Drouin has had some issues with consistency. There are questions about whether he can be a reliable contributor on a nightly basis.

Jonathan Drouin is still a young player with a lot of potential, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that he could thrive in the right situation. Whether it's with the Kraken, Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, or another team altogether, there will undoubtedly be interest in Drouin on the free agent market.

Jonathan Drouin would be a great addition to any team looking for offensive firepower. While there are some risks involved, his ability to create plays and score goals make him a valuable asset that could help elevate a team to the next level.

Poll : 0 votes