Jonathan Quick landing spots: Three teams that could potentially land the veteran goaltender

Jonathan Quick has been a stalwart between the pipes for the Los Angeles Kings for over a decade, helping the team win two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. After a tumultuous season, the Kings dealt Quick to the Blue Jackets at the trade deadline, who immediately flipped the veteran goaltender to Vegas.

Quick performed will for the Golden Knights, however, the 36-year-old goaltender is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. There are several teams that could benefit from his services.

#1 Vegas Golden Knights

One team that could be a perfect fit for Jonathan Quick is the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights have been one of the top teams in the NHL since joining the league in 2017, but have yet to find a consistent starting goaltender.

While Robin Lehner has played well in spurts, he has struggled with injuries and inconsistency. Quick provided that stability in his short stint so far with the team, and Quick could bring of that stability and experience to the Golden Knights' crease, and his playoff experience would be invaluable in the postseason.

#2 San Jose Sharks

Another team that could use Jonathan Quick's services is the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks have been looking for a reliable starting goaltender since the departure of Martin Jones.

While they have some promising young goaltenders in their system, Quick could provide a veteran presence and a proven track record of success. Quick could also provide leadership and guidance to a talented young goaltender like Kaapo Kahkkonen.

Additionally, Quick has ties to the Bay Area, having played most of his career for the nearby Los Angeles Kings.

#3 Anaheim Ducks

Finally, the Anaheim Ducks could also be a good landing spot for Jonathan Quick. The Ducks have been in a rebuilding phase for the past few seasons, but they have some promising young talent on their roster.

Quick could serve as the perfect veteran backup to John Gibson, and Quick could provide stability and leadership to a young team. With his family still living in the LA area, Anaheim might be a perfect fit for Quick to live closely and stay competitive in the NHL.

What Jonathan Quick would add to the team that signs him

Overall, Jonathan Quick would be a valuable addition to any NHL team in need of a starting goaltender. His experience, leadership, and track record of success would be invaluable to any team, especially in the postseason.

While it remains to be seen where Quick will sign in 2023, it is clear that he will be a hot commodity on the free agent market.

