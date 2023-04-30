Jordan Staal landing spots: Where the veteran center could end up this offseason

Jordan Staal is set to become a free agent in 2023, and there will be no shortage of suitors vying for his services. The two-way center has proven to be an effective player throughout his career, and he would be a valuable addition to any team that is looking to add depth down the middle.

Three teams that could sign Jordan Staal this offseason

#1 - Carolina Hurricanes

One team that would be an ideal fit for Jordan Staal is his current team, the Carolina Hurricanes. Staal has spent the majority of his career in Carolina and has become a staple of the team's culture. He has been a consistent scorer for the Hurricanes, and his leadership and experience would be invaluable to the team's younger players. Staal is also a strong defensive player, which would help the Hurricanes maintain their status as one of the league's best defensive teams.

#2 - Florida Panthers

Another team that would be an excellent fit for Jordan Staal is the Florida Panthers. The Panthers have made significant strides in recent years and are now considered one of the top teams in the league. However, they lack depth down the middle, and Staal would be a perfect addition to their lineup. He would provide the Panthers with a reliable defensive center who can also contribute offensively. Staal's experience and leadership would also be valuable assets for a Panthers team that is looking to take the next step in their development towards a cup. Not only that, Jordan's two brothers, Marc and Eric, currently play and have major roles within the Panthers organization.

#3 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs would be a great fit for Jordan Staal. Not only did Staal grow up a short distance down the road from Toronto, but the Maple Leafs have been searching for a reliable defensive center for years, and Staal would be the perfect addition to their lineup. Staal is a strong two-way player who can contribute offensively and play solid defense. He would also provide the Maple Leafs with much-needed leadership and experience as they look to finally make a deep playoff run.

Jordan Staal would be a valuable addition to any team that is looking for depth down the middle. His offensive and defensive skills, combined with his leadership and experience, make him an ideal candidate for many teams. Whether he stays with the Hurricanes or signs with a new team, Staal will undoubtedly continue to be a valuable player in the NHL for years to come.

