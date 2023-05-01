Lars Eller landing spots: Three places where the multi-faceted center could land

Lars Eller is set to become a free agent in the upcoming summer and will be a highly sought-after player due to his consistent production and leadership qualities.

Several teams could use a player of Eller's caliber, but the Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, and Tampa Bay Lightning stand out as potential landing spots.

#1 Calgary Flames

The Flames are a team in need of an experienced center to bolster their depth down the middle. Lars Eller would be a perfect fit as a versatile player who can play in all situations and bring a solid two-way game to the Flames' lineup.

With his ability to win faceoffs and contribute offensively, Eller could be a valuable asset in both special teams units. Additionally, his leadership qualities could help mentor the Flames' young players and provide a veteran presence in the locker room.

#2 Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres are a team in the midst of a retool and could use a player like Lars Eller to stabilize their lineup as they look to contend for a playoff spot. With his experience and leadership qualities, Eller could help guide the Sabres' young players and provide a consistent offensive presence on a team that has struggled to score goals in recent years.

Additionally, his defensive abilities could help shore up the Sabres' penalty kill, which has been a weakness for them in recent seasons.

#3 Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning are a team that is always in contention for the Stanley Cup and adding a player like Lars Eller could help solidify their lineup. With his versatility and ability to play in all situations, Eller could provide valuable depth down the middle for the Lightning.

Additionally, his playoff experience could be invaluable in the postseason, where the Lightning have struggled at times in recent years. With Eller in the lineup, the Lightning will have a dependable center who can contribute offensively and defensively, as well as provide leadership both on and off the ice.

Why Lars Eller would be a great fit for any team that signs him

Lars Eller will be a highly sought-after free agent in 2023 and will be a perfect fit for several teams, including the Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

His versatility, leadership qualities, and consistent production make him a valuable asset for any team looking to improve their lineup. It will be interesting to see where Eller lands in the offseason and how he can contribute to his new team.

