Toronto Maple Leafs fans can't contain themselves as they advance to second round of playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally done it. After a 19-year drought, they broke the curse and advanced to the second round of the 2023 playoffs.

It was a nail-biting Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but the Leafs prevailed in overtime thanks to John Tavares' game-winning goal.

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog As called on Maple Leafs radio: As called on Maple Leafs radio: https://t.co/klDSGY13us

Toronto Maple Leafs fans react to breaking the 19-year drought

Josh Shiaman @JoshShiaman John Tavares the last time the Leafs won a playoff series. Until tonight. John Tavares the last time the Leafs won a playoff series. Until tonight. https://t.co/v8BWg0FRqv

The game got off to a great start for the Leafs, with Auston Matthews opening the scoring just 13 minutes into the first period. The Leafs' superstar center picked up a loose puck in the slot and rifled it past Andrei Vasilevskiy, giving Toronto a 1-0 lead. The Leafs continued to apply pressure in the first period, outshooting the Lightning 11-6.

But the Lightning came out strong in the second period and quickly evened up the score. Steven Stamkos scored just four minutes into the period, beating Jack Campbell with a shot from the faceoff circle. From that point onwards, it was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, with both Campbell and Vasilevskiy making key saves to keep the game tied.

-B.W. from -OAD. @BWFromOAD Wow. The Toronto Maple Leafs Actually Did It!!!!!



Congratulations. You Deserve It. Earned It.



For Steve Dangle, for Johnny Superbman.



For All of Toronto, Coaches, Players, Fans.



Congrats. Enjoy it! Wow. The Toronto Maple Leafs Actually Did It!!!!!Congratulations. You Deserve It. Earned It. For Steve Dangle, for Johnny Superbman. For All of Toronto, Coaches, Players, Fans. Congrats. Enjoy it! https://t.co/lmGML79c35

The game remained deadlocked at 1-1 through the third period, sending it into overtime. The Toronto Maple Leafs have been in this position before, having lost in Game 7 in overtime in the previous three years. But this time, they were determined to come out on top.

Marco De Marinis @Marco_D Maple leafs first series win in 20 years Maple leafs first series win in 20 years https://t.co/swJ6hRQWpi

They did just that, with Tavares scoring the game-winning goal just 4:36 into overtime. Tavares fired a shot towards the net that deflected off the skate of Lightning defenseman Taylor Raddysh and past Vasilevskiy, sending the Leafs and their fans into a frenzy.

The victory was a long time coming for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their loyal fan base, who have endured years of disappointment and heartbreak in the playoffs. But with the monkey off their back, the Leafs can now turn their attention to the next challenge: facing the Boston Bruins in the second round.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to bring their A-game if they hope to advance past the Boston Bruins or Florida Panthers. But with the confidence of finally breaking the curse and a talented roster led by Matthews and Tavares, the Leafs have a real shot at making a deep playoff run this year.

For Toronto Maple Leafs fans, it's a moment to savor and cherish. The drought is over, and the team is headed into the second round. It's a new era for Toronto, and the future looks bright for this talented and resilient squad.

