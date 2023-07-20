Least watched 2023 NHL Playoff series ft. Edmonton Oilers

Fans are frequently drawn to the most thrilling NHL playoff series in the fast-paced world of sports as there are so many stakes involved and so much passion running high. The 2023 NHL Playoffs, however, took an unusual and unanticipated turn when one series featuring the Winnipeg Jets vs. the Vegas Golden Knights slid under the radar and ended up being the game that received the least amount of views all season.

Here is a list of the least-watched NHL Playoff series, according to the number of views they have received. The source for the data below is NHL_Zone on Twitter:

#5 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs:

The first on the list is the NHL playoff series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs which got only 873k views. The Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup Playoff run came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated them. It was Game 6 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference First Round, which saw the Lightning suffer a crushing 4-2 loss.

#4 New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes:

The 2023 playoff series between the Islanders and the Hurricanes had only 737k views. Following an upsetting 4-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round, the New York Islanders Stanley Cup Playoff run came to an end.

#3 Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings:

The last playoff series between the Oilers and the Kings could only grab 696k viewers. The Los Angeles Kings had their Stanley Cup hopes shattered by the Edmonton Oilers in a dramatic end to their postseason run.

Their defeat came down in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round best-of-seven matchup, where the Kings lost by a slim margin of 4-2 to the Oilers. The Kings put forth a valiant effort but were unable to overcome the Oilers' tenacious play, ending their postseason run.

#2 Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild:

The second-last NHL Playoffs series with the least views was the Stars vs. Wild which had 646k views. The Dallas Stars displayed their prowess in hockey in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round, defeating the Minnesota Wild by 4-2. Max Domi and Mason Marchment took the lead, showcasing their grips over the pucks by scoring a goal and dishing out an assist to help their team win.

#1 Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights:

The least-viewed NHL playoff series in 2023 was the Jets vs. Knights, which had only 482k views. The Vegas Golden Knights consolidated their power with a dominant 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round in a thrilling matchup at the T-Mobile Arena.

