Leo Carlsson injury update: Insider delivers promising update on rookie's availability for Dallas Stars game

Leo Carlsson has been dealing with an injury that has kept him from making his NHL debut. But it appears he is getting close to play his first game in the NHL.

Carlsson was drafted second overall by the Anaheim Ducks and made the team out of training camp. However, during training camp, he suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup for the first two games of the season.

But, on Tuesday, Carlsson was back on the ice for practice, as reported by Ducks insider Derek Lee.

Carlsson was skating on a line with Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry. The Swede being back practicing in full is likely a good sign of him making his NHL debut on Thursday night at home against the Dallas Stars.

The original target date for Carlsson was this game, so he is right on schedule to feature in his first NHL game. He will also be making his debut for an Anaheim Ducks team that is 1-1 to begin the season and coming off a 6-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Should you pick Leo Carlsson for your fantasy team?

Although Leo Carlsson will be given a chance to play with Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry, the Swede isn't the best bet for your fantasy team.

Even though Carlsson made the Anaheim Ducks out of training camp, there has been some speculation he will either get sent back to Sweden or go to the AHL.

NHL.com's Dan Rosen had even said last month he wasn't sold on Leo Carlsson lasting all year with the Ducks due to his defensive game.

"It is way too early to say yes or no with any definitive feeling. The No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft will be given a chance by the Anaheim Ducks, though. That's a lock.

"The good thing for the Ducks is if they don't feel he's ready for full-time NHL duty, Carlsson is eligible to be sent to San Diego of the American Hockey League. The Ducks are not in a position to contend this season, so they have to think about Carlsson's development and their long-term future. If in the short term that means a stint or an entire season in the AHL, then so be it. But Carlsson has the talent to play in the NHL."