The Los Angeles Kings were eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs for the second straight year to the Edmonton Oilers and now look toward the 2023 NHL entry draft on June 28.

However, the Kings will be sitting out the first round after Los Angeles dealt its first-round pick and don't pick until 54th overall in the second round on June 29.

Although Los Angeles doesn't have a first-round pick, the Kings can still get a key prospect in the second round, so let's take a look at who they may draft.

#1. Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (G)

Goaltender prospects usually go later in the drafts due to the fact they take longer to develop but the Kings could look towards goalies in the draft.

Los Angeles just dealt Cal Petersen on Tuesday who was supposed to be the goaltender of the future. With that, Los Angeles should look to restock the cupboard and add a top goalie prospect they can develop. As well, goalie prospects are key in trades as teams are always on the lookout for a starting goaltender.

In the 2022-23 season with Brandon, Bjarnason played in 47 games going 21-19-5. He had a 3.08 GAA and a .900 SV%. He was on a bad Wheat Kings team so he faced a ton of shots.

It was a major improvement from his rookie year in the WHL where he had a 4.00 GAA and a .882 SV%. He also played on the Canada U18 team this summer and played well.

Bjarnason is expected to go in the mid-second round so the Los Angeles Kings could target him.

#2. Andrew Gibson, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (D)

Los Angeles will likely be after a defenseman or a goalie with their top pick and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds' right-handed defenseman Andrew Gibson should be available.

Gibson had a solid appearance at the U18 that showed off his physical edge and has the size that will translate to the NHL. Los Angeles needs to get bigger on the backend and the 6'3" defenceman is exactly that.

This past season in the OHL, Gibson had 21 points in 45 games with 30 PIMs as he doesn't take a lot of stupid penalties. His skating is also impressive for his size and shouldn't take long to make the NHL.

#3. Beau Akey, Barrie Colts (D)

The final player to keep an eye out for is Beau Akey. The 6'0" right-shot defenseman is a great skater and can move the puck well.

In 66 games this past season, Akey put up 47 points - with 36 of them being assists. He is a great offensive defenceman who can also be effective on the power play. He may take a bit more time to develop, but another year or two in the OHL would not be bad for Akey.

Poll : Will you be watching the NHL Draft? Yes No 0 votes