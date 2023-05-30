Luke Glendening landing spots: Where could the underrated depth forward go in free agency? 

After an impressive playoff run with the Dallas Stars, Luke Glendening will emerge as a highly sought-after free agent. His contributions were instrumental in the team's journey to the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

As Glendenning explores his options in the market, it's evident that he would be a perfect fit for the Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, or New York Rangers. Let's delve into the reasons why Glendening's skill set would make him a valuable depth piece for each team.

Three teams that ought to look into acquiring Luke Glendening in this summer's free agency period

Nashville Predators

The Predators pride themselves on their strong defensive game and emphasis on faceoffs. Luke Glendening's defensive prowess, faceoff dominance, and ability to disrupt opponents' offensive flow align perfectly with the Predators' playing style. His tenacity and reliability in the defensive zone would bolster Nashville's defensive depth and penalty-killing units. Moreover, Glendening's faceoff expertise would provide the Predators with increased possession and offensive opportunities.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have been working towards rebuilding their roster with a focus on adding grit and defensive stability. Luke Glendening's hard-nosed playing style and relentless backchecking perfectly align with the Kings' identity. His defensive instincts and ability to frustrate opponents would greatly contribute to the Kings' defensive structure. Additionally, Glendening's versatility would allow him to seamlessly slot into various roles, providing depth and stability to the Kings' forward lines.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers, a team known for their speed and offensive firepower, could greatly benefit from Luke Glendening's defensive abilities. As a key part of the Stars' playoff run, Glendening showcased his ability to neutralize top forwards and limit their offensive impact. The Rangers already possess a potent offensive lineup. However, they would greatly appreciate Glendening's defensive reliability and his proficiency in winning crucial faceoffs. His presence would provide a valuable balance to the team's playing style and strengthen their overall depth.

Luke Glendening's exceptional performance during the Dallas Stars' playoff run will make him a highly sought-after free agent. His elite two-way play, faceoff dominance, versatility, and defensive reliability make him an ideal fit for teams in need of a vital depth piece.

The Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, and New York Rangers, each with their distinct playing styles, would greatly benefit from Glendening's skill set. Whether it's reinforcing defensive structures, dominating faceoffs, or adding depth, Glendening's presence would undoubtedly elevate these teams' chances for success in the upcoming season.

