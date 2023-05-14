Luke Schenn Landing spots: Where could the talented defenseman end his career? 

Luke Schenn is a versatile defenseman who would be an excellent addition to any NHL team. He has proven his worth as a dependable and hard-working player. His skills and experience make him an ideal candidate for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, or Colorado Avalanche.

Luke Schenn's strong physical presence on the ice is a significant asset that would be valuable to any team. He is a tough player who isn't afraid to get physical and isn't intimidated by big opponents.

He is also an excellent shot blocker, which is a crucial skill for any NHL defenseman. Schenn has a reputation for being a solid and reliable defender, and he has the ability to shut down even the most skilled players.

Three teams that could acquire Luke Schenn this offseason in free agency

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs would be a great fit for Luke Schenn. He began his career with the Leafs and knows the team and city well. Schenn's toughness and physicality has been a welcome addition to the Maple Leafs' defense since the trade deadline, which has been criticized for being too soft in recent years. The Leafs have a young and talented roster, and Schenn's continued experience and leadership would continue to be an asset to the team.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are another team that would benefit from Luke Schenn's presence. The Penguins have been one of the NHL's most successful teams in recent years, but their defense has been a weakness. Schenn would add a new level of toughness and grit to the Penguins' defense, which would make it much more difficult for opponents to score. The Penguins have a veteran roster, and Schenn's experience and leadership would be a valuable addition to the team.

Colorado Avalanche

Finally, the Colorado Avalanche could also benefit from Schenn's skills. The Avalanche have one of the NHL's best offenses, but their defense could use one more piece to chase another cup. Schenn's physicality and shot-blocking ability would be a significant asset to the Avalanche's defense. The Avalanche have a young and talented roster, and Schenn's experience and leadership would be a valuable replacement for Erik Johnson.

Luke Schenn would be an excellent addition to any NHL team looking for a physical, hard-working defenseman. His skills and experience make him an ideal candidate for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, or Colorado Avalanche. Any of these teams would be lucky to have him on their roster. Schenn is a proven NHL veteran, and his presence would be a valuable asset to any team looking to improve their defense.

