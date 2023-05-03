Matthew Knies contract: How much does the Toronto Maple Leafs forward earn in salary?

Matthew Knies is a young hockey sensation for the Toronto Maple Leafs who has been stealing hearts with his impressive performances. The 20-year-old star was chosen by the Leafs in the second round of the 2021 NHL entry draft with the 57th overall pick.

Matthew Knies inked a three-year contract with the Maple Leafs on April 9th, 2023, for $2.7 million. The contract comprised a cap hit of $925,000 with an annual average salary of $925,000. The rising star has $92,500 as the signing bonus, with $832,500 as the base salary. The left winger’s contract has $80,000 as the minors salary.

Throughout one season, Matthew Knies has scored one point in three games. The forward has four playoff points in six games. Knies will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of the 2024-25 season when he turns 22.

A Glance at Matthew Knies’ hockey career

Hockey prospect Matthew Knies played for the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL) for two full seasons, scoring 31 goals and assisting 56 times in 90 games. In the 2021–22 season, Knies made his collegiate hockey debut for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Knies had a successful rookie season, finishing with 10 goals and 17 assists to tie for third on the team and lead all freshmen scorers with 27 points in 29 games. He was unanimously chosen for the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was also a finalist for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

Knies continued to display his talents throughout the 2022–23 NCAA hockey season, forming one of the best top lines in college hockey with NHL prospects Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud.

Knies contributed significantly throughout 40 games, tallying 21 goals and 21 assists along with Cooley. He was among the top three finalists for the coveted Hobey Baker Award.

In the 2023 NCAA Division I men's ice hockey championship game, the Golden Gophers fell to the Quinnipiac Bobcats in overtime. Knies ended his college career after the tournament, finishing with 36 goals and 39 assists in 73 career games.

He made his NHL debut for the Leafs against the Florida Panthers on April 10, 2023. He stayed with the team through the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2023 after participating in the final three games of the regular season.

