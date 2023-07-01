Mike Babcock coaching record: A look into one of the NHL's most controversial head coaches

Mike Babcock had a distinguished coaching career in the NHL and other hockey leagues. Over his 17-year NHL coaching career, he achieved a 700–418–164 record in 1,301 regular-season games. He also had a 90–74 record in 14 playoff runs.

Babcock began his coaching career in the college ranks at Red Deer College in Alberta, where he won a provincial collegiate championship and earned coach-of-the-year honors.

He then moved on to coach in the Western Hockey League (WHL), guiding the Moose Jaw Warriors and later the Spokane Chiefs, where he achieved notable success.

In the NHL, Babcock first served as the head coach of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (now the Anaheim Ducks), leading them to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2003.

He then became the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2008 and reached the Finals again in 2009. Babcock set a record as the winningest coach in Red Wings history, surpassing Jack Adams with 414 career wins.

After his successful tenure with the Red Wings, Babcock became the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite a challenging first season, Babcock guided the Maple Leafs to the playoffs in his second year, defying expectations. His coaching style, focusing on skill development and puck possession, was praised throughout the league.

Babcock was fired by the Maple Leafs in 2019 after a series of disappointing results and allegations of a toxic work environment. His tactics, such as public humiliation and psychological pressure, raised concerns about the impact on players' mental well-being and the team's overall morale.

In addition to his NHL coaching career, Mike Babcock also achieved success as a coach for Team Canada, winning gold medals in multiple international tournaments, including the Winter Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey.

Columbus Blue Jackets introduce Mike Babcock as new head coach

The Columbus Blue Jackets will hold a press conference to introduce Mike Babcock as their new head coach. Babcock, 60, has an impressive coaching resume, having previously served as the head coach of the Anaheim Ducks, the Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He brings with him a wealth of experience and success, including winning the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 2008 and leading Team Canada to gold medals at the 2010 Olympics and the 2004 and 2016 World Cups of Hockey.

Mike Babcock's tenure with the Maple Leafs ended in 2019, but he spent the 2021-22 season coaching the men's ice hockey program at the University of Saskatchewan.

Now, he will take on the challenge of leading the Columbus Blue Jackets and guiding the team to new heights.

