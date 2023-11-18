Milan Lucic family: All we know about his wife, kids, brothers and more

Milan Lucic, a 35-year-old player for the Boston Bruins, has an impressive career in the NHL. He was born in Vancouver, Canada to parents Dobrivoje and Snežana Lučić.

Milan Lucic is married to Brittany Carnegie and they have been together for several years. Brittany is known for her support and has been a constant presence in Lucic’s life both on and off the ice. The couple often shares glimpses of their life on social media, showcasing their love and commitment.

Milan and Brittany are parents to three children. Their first child, Valentina, was born in 2013, followed by their second daughter, Nikolina, in 2015. In 2018, they welcomed their third child, a son named Milan Jr.

Lucic has two brothers named Jovan and Nikola. The bond between the Lucic brothers is strong as they have always supported each other throughout their lives.

Milan Lucic's career earnings so far

Milan Lucic currently plays as both a left and right wing for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins selected him as the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. Throughout his 17-year career, Lucic has earned a considerable amount of money through contracts and salary agreements.

Based on Cap Friendly’s estimates, Lucic’s career earnings currently stand at $72,342,804. He has signed five contracts worth $76,300,000 throughout his career. On the ice, Lucic’s performance has been remarkable with a total of 586 points in 1177 season games and an additional 77 playoff points in 136 games.

Lucic recently inked a one-year contract with the Boston Bruins on July 1st, 2023. This particular deal is valued at $1,500,000, with a cap hit of $1,000,000. Prior to this agreement, he played for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames, which further contributed to his earnings.