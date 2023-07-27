Montreal Canadiens roster: Projecting the full roster for the 2023/24 NHL season

The Montreal Canadiens are a rebuilding team and likely won't be making the playoffs this upcoming season.

With the Canadiens still rebuilding, Montreal will be a young team and will be hoping to develop as a team and build towards the future.

In the off-season, the Canadiens had a fairly quiet future outside of adding Alex Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche. Montreal also has most of its roster set, but a move could also happen.

Of course, NHL teams usually carry 23 players on a roster and usually split up with 13 or 14 forwards, seven or eight defensemen, and two goalies.

Montreal Canadiens forwards (13)

The Montreal Canadiens are building up front with young players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, and Alex Newhook.

Out of the 13 forwards projected to make the team, only three are over 30 showing how young their team is. As of right now, it does appear that the 13 forwards that will make the roster are already on the team.

The 13 forwards that will most likely make the Canadiens are as follows:

Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield Brendan Gallagher Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Christian Dvorak Joel Armia Kirby Dach Alex Newhook Jake Evans Rem Pitlick Rafael Harvey-Pinard Michael Pezzetta

Montreal Canadiens Roster: Defense (8)

David Savard will anchor Montreal's defense

The Montreal Canadiens have used a ton of early draft picks on defense and those players are finally getting to the NHL.

Montreal did draft David Reinbacher with the fifth pick, but it doesn't seem likely that Reinbacher will play in the NHL this season. Instead, the Canadiens have eight solid defensemen to work with, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Justin Barron go to the AHL to continue to develop.

David Savard Michael Matheson Jordan Harris Kaiden Guhle Arber Xhekaj Jonathan Kovacevic Chris Weidman Justin Barron

Montreal Canadiens roster 2023: Goalies (2)

The Montreal Canadiens are still in search of a franchise goaltender after Carey Price had his career ended early. The Canadiens will be running back in the same tandem as next year.

Jake Allen Sam Montembeault

