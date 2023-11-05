New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 5, 2023

The 4-6 Chicago Blackhawks will host the 6-3-1 New Jersey Devils at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Nov 5 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN and promises to be an intriguing matchup.

Following their recent 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, the Devils are looking to bounce back, while the Blackhawks are riding high after their 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Nov 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago

Broadcast: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: WGN Radio 720, 104.5 The Team ESPN Radio, WFAN 101.9 FM & 66 AM

New Jersey Devils' season has been marked by exceptional offensive performance

The New Jersey Devils have been on fire, averaging an impressive 3.90 goals per game, including a remarkable 15 goals scored in their last four games. The dynamic trio of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Tyler Toffoli has led the change, accumulating a total of 19 goals and 30 assists between them to anchor the top two lines.

The rest of the offensive squad has also risen to the occasion, with Timo Meier, Erik Haula, and Alexander Holtz contributing a combined 10 goals and 9 assists.

Defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes have made their present felt by adding five goals and nine assists, providing a significant boost to the offense. However, the defensive aspect of the game has posed challenges, as the Devils have allowed an average of 3.60 goals per game.

While Luke Hughes and John Marino have excelled on the top two pairings with 19 blocked shots, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, resulting in opponents finding open shooting lanes.

In goal, Vitek Vanecek has faced difficulties. He has a .893 save percentage and a 3.21 goals-against average after facing 196 shots, with a goals saved above average of -2.7.

The New Jersey Devils are dealing with several key injuries. Brain Halonen is out with a lower-body injury, Nico Daws is sidelined due to a hip injury and Nolan Foote is currently out with an upper-body injury.

Jack Hughes is listed as questionable with an upper-body concern while Tomas Nosek is unavailable due to a lower-body injury. Colin Miller is out of action due to a lower-body injury and Nico Hischier is questionable with an upper-body ailment.

Chicago Blackhawks in a challenging season due to offensive struggles

The Blackhawks have encountered significant offensive struggles this season, with their offensive output averaging just 2.11 goals per game.

While Connor Bedard and Corey Perry have managed to contribute 6 goals and 6 assists, the remainder of the offense has faced difficulties. Only five players have scored two goals or more, leaving opposing defenses the opportunity to stymie the struggling offense.

Notably, the offense has been a letdown for the Blackhawks, but their defense has also grappled with challenges, allowing an average of 3.56 goals per game.

Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic have combined for 1.4 defensive point shares, but the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, allowing opponents to find open shooting opportunities with ease.

In goal, Arvid Soderblom has faced difficulties, registering a .868 save percentage and a 4.19 goals-against average after facing 114 shots, with a goals saved above average of -4.3.

The Chicago Blackhawks have several key injuries to contend with as well. Luke Philp is currently sidelined due to an Achilles injury, Alex Vlasic is questionable with a head injury and Colin Blackwell is out of action with a lower-body injury. Samuel Savoie is dealing with a leg injury and Taylor Hall is unavailable due to a shoulder injury.