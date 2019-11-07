New York Islanders win their 10th straight game

Ralph Brun FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 07 Nov 2019, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ottawa Senators v New York Islanders

The New York Islanders recorded their 10th straight win over the Ottawa Senators tonight 4-1 during their first game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with 11,212 in attendance. This was the first Islander home game away from NYCB Nassau Coliseum.

This 10-game winning streak is the Isles second-longest in their team history. Their first winning streak was 15 games in a row between October 29 to November 11, 1983. The Isles have been trying to replicate this kind of success for sometime now and it seems finally they have been able achieve it.

The Senators were first to light up the scoreboard, by a short-handed goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau who scored his sixth goal of the season, while the Islanders were on their first power play. Less than a minute later, the Islanders tied the game 1-1 thanks to a Cal Clutterbuck goal. Clutterbuck's first goal of the season gave the Isles the energy they needed to hold off the Senators for the remainder of the first period.

Rookie Forward Cole Bardreau, who was just called up from the Bridgeport SoundTigers of the AHL, scored his first NHL goal coming from an awarded penalty shot, putting the Isles up 2-1. Bardreau, became the seventh player in NHL history to score his first NHL goal in a power play.

Casey Cizikas continued the Islanders' onslaught by scoring his first goal of the season in the third period putting the Isles up by 3-1. Forty-seconds later, Josh Bailey scored a goal, putting the Islanders in a commanding position of 4-1. Bailey's goal was his sixth of the season.

Thomas Greiss was outstanding in goal for the Islanders making key saves through out the game.

Both the Islanders, and Senators were 0 for 2 in the power play. In terms of number of shots, the Islanders trumped the Senators 32 to 28

The Islanders play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins this Thursday at Barclays Center at 7pm.