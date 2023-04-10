New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres: How and where to watch NHL live streaming on TV, channel list, and more

The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres are set to face off in an exciting match. The Sabres need a win to keep their playoff chances alive, while the Rangers have already qualified. Hence, the result of this match won't affect them in any significant manner. Buffalo still have four games left to play and need the win.

Here are the details for the match.

New York Rangers v Buffalo Sabres: Match Details

Buffalo Sabres v New York Rangers

Date & Time: Monday, April 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

New York Rangers v Buffalo Sabres: TV and Livestream details

Local channels such as MSG Network and MSG Network-Brooklyn will broadcast the game. You may still watch the upcoming match if you don't have a cable or satellite TV package using one of the following streaming services:

1. You can watch the game on MSG with DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial.

2. You can watch the match with a subscription to FuboTV.

3. If you live outside the local market, you can watch games with a subscription to ESPN+.

New York Rangers v Buffalo Sabres: Preview

Buffalo Sabres v New York Rangers

New York has a 23-12-4 home record and an overall record of 47-21-12. The Rangers have a +58 goal difference after scoring 269 goals while giving up 211.

Buffalo has a record of 39-32-7 overall and a road record of 23-12-3. In games where they have scored three goals or more, the Sabres have a 38-11-5 record.

The Rangers' record over their last 10 games is 6-2-2. They have averaged 3.4 goals, six assists, three penalties, 8.1 penalty minutes and 2.2 goals conceded per game. Meanwhile, the Sabres have a record of 6-3-1. They have 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.1 penalties, 7.6 penalty minutes, and have allowed 3.6 goals per game.

The top performer for New York has been Mika Zibanejad. He has 39 goals and 50 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has also been great, recording three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jeff Skinner, with 33 goals and 42 assists, has been great for the Sabres. Casey Mittelstadt has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games and could prove vital for Buffalo in this crucial matchup.

Poll : 0 votes