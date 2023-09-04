$11,250,000 Minnesota Wild goalie picks side in iPhone vs Android battle

In the world of NHL goaltenders, Minnesota Wild's goaltender Filip Gustavsson stands out not just for his stellar saves but for his quirky approach to technology. While most players in the league rely on iPhones for seamless communication and camaraderie, Gustavsson has firmly chosen the Android side of the smartphone divide.

According to Michael Russo from The Athletic, Gustavsson, the $11,250,000 Swedish sensation guarding the net for the Minnesota Wild, has earned the affectionate nickname "the Green Bubble" from his teammates. This moniker arises from the green text bubbles that pop up on their iPhones when they message him. It's an anomaly in a league where iPhone group chats reign supreme.

"This is my 10th season, and he is the only player to ever not have an iPhone," said Andrew Heydt, the Wild’s director of team operations.

Heydt added:

"When he first got traded here, I gave him a rundown of the group chat and the daily schedule and how everything he needs to know is put on iMessage every day. And he said, ‘Well, I have a Google phone.’ I said, ‘Have you considered switching to an iPhone?’ And he goes, ‘No chance.’”

The story goes deeper, revealing Gustavsson's staunch allegiance to Android. Despite persistent efforts from Heydt, Gustavsson refuses to switch to an iPhone. Heydt even tried integrating Gustavsson into the team's iPhone group chat, but the goalie quickly retreated, opting for his familiar green texts.

"Yeah, Andrew Heydt’s super frustrated with me,” Gustavsson said. “I don’t know. The last iPhone I had was an iPhone 5, and I just never looked back... You can personalize Android phones a little bit more. iPhones, everyone is exactly the same and they’re super easy to use."

The consequences of this smartphone standoff are evident. Gustavsson remains blissfully unaware of team banter, inside jokes, and messages unless Heydt manually forwards them to him. This isolation extends to team fines, leaving him in the dark about financial penalties levied by his peers.

"And my wife’s brother just got an iPhone for his work and he hates it,” Gustavsson added, defending his Android choice.

Gustavsson's rationale? He finds Android phones more customizable and appreciates their individuality. This choice, while unconventional, has not hindered his on-ice performance. In fact, during games, he employs a unique mental exercise, quizzing himself on animal names alphabetically, a quirky ritual that helps maintain his focus.

In the world of hockey, where tradition often reigns supreme, Gustavsson's tech preference has carved a distinctive niche for him, making him not only a standout goalie but also the "Green Bubble" of the Minnesota Wild.

