Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour did not hold back during the second-period on-ice interview with Darren Peng. He was livid after the Carolina Hurricanes conceded five goals in approximately 33 minutes of play against the Edmonton Oilers.

Rod Brind'Amour addressed the team's first-period start and said:

"We're on our way to losing 50-0 right now. I've never seen our team play this brutal. At this point, I'm lost for words to be quite honest. We weren't ready to start, that was clear."

The Hurricanes did not start well in the second period either after conceding a goal to Warren Foegele. This added fuel to Brind'Amour's fire:

"Now we're just kinda doing things, not the way do it. This is what you get. At this point, we're probably turning the page."

Ryan McLeod and Mattias Ekholm netted the Oilers' first two goals within 41 seconds of the first period. Zach Hyman then scored two successive goals, taking his tally to 14 this season. The Carolina Hurricanes were trailing 4-0 after the first period.

At 2:49 into the second period, Rod Brind'Amour's Canes conceded their fifth goal of the game. The remainder of the period was scoreless for both teams with Carolina trailing the game by five goals before the start of the final 20 minutes.