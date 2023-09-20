"18 fighting majors & 148 penalty minutes in one game ain’t bad"- NHL fans recall most brutal playoff games of all-time

The NHL playoffs are one of the most competitive in professional sports, with the stakes always being high. There is a high likelihood of gloves being dropped or hard hits being launched to gain an edge over the opposing teams.

NHL fans on Reddit shared their memories of the most intense playoff game or series. A recent post on the r/nhl subreddit asked fans to recall the most tense, hardest-hitting game or series they'd witnessed during the playoffs.

The post has been making the rounds on the platform since then, piquing fans' interest in responding.

One Reddit user responding to the post recalled his most intense playoff game, writing:

"I mean, there’s the ‘96 red wings vs. avs conference finals- 18 fighting majors and 148 penalty minutes in one game ain’t bad…"

Which NHL teams have recorded the most hits during a postseason game?

The Dallas Stars have recorded the most hits by a team during a playoff game. In 2008, the Stars were up against the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Finals and were leading the series 3-2.

In Game 6, the Stars had 88 hits, eventually winning the series with a 2-1 scoreline in the fourth overtime.

The Philadelphia Flyers are second, with 85 hits in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers lost the game by a 1-2 score in the second overtime.

They did, however, manage to eliminate the Leafs from the playoffs by a 6-1 scoreline in Game 7.

The Vegas Golden Knights have the third-most hits in a postseason. In the first round of the 2019 NHL playoffs, the Knights were up against San Jose and had 80 hits in Game 6. The Golden Knights lost the game and eventually the series in Game 7.

The LA Kings and the Maple Leafs also have the same number of hits in a playoff game as the Golden Knights.