20 for 20: Sebastian Aho sets all-time Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers scoring record

The Carolina Hurricanes have a new record holder. In Game 4 of the first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders, Sebastian Aho became the player with the most goals in Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers playoff history at 20.

Aho's historic goal came at a crucial moment in the game, with just six and a half minutes left in the second period and the Hurricanes leading 2-0.

Aho's goal was the third of the game for the Hurricanes and gave them a commanding 3-0 lead over the Islanders. The goal was a result of Aho's impressive defensive play, as he created a turnover in the Hurricanes' defensive zone and went on a two-on-one breakaway with Mackenzie MacEachern.

MacEachern passed the puck to Aho at the blue line, and Aho made a beautiful move to beat Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin glove-side. The goal was Aho's third of the series and his sixth point in four games, further solidifying his status as one of the Hurricanes' most important players.

The historic goal broke Eric Staal's previous record of 19 playoff goals for the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers in 2009.

Aho's goal also speaks to the Hurricanes' overall success in the playoffs this year. The team has been dominant in the first round, outscoring the Islanders 10-8 through four games. Aho's offensive prowess has been a major factor in the Hurricanes' success, but the team's depth and strong defensive play have also been crucial.

Carolina Hurricanes have their sights set high this season

As the Hurricanes continue their playoff run, Sebastian Aho's historic goal will undoubtedly serve as motivation for the team. With their sights set on a deep playoff run, the Hurricanes will look to Aho and their other top players to continue to perform at a high level and lead the team to success.

