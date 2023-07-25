2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Team Canada: complete roster, schedule, and more

Twenty-four talented athletes have been selected by Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team to represent their nation at the eagerly awaited 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The event will take place in the cities of Breclav, Czechia, and Trencin, Slovakia, from July 31 to August 5.

Three goaltenders, seven defensemen, and fourteen forwards make up the roster for the National Men's Summer Under-18 Team of Canada. A talented crew led by Cam Russell of QMJHL, the U18 lead for the Program of Excellence management group, and Alan Millar, the director of player personnel, chose these twenty-four players, who come from seven different areas.

The head coach, Alan Letang, of the Ontario Hockey League, together with assistant coaches Kris Mallette and Sylvain Favreau, contributed ideas and direction in the selection.

Two of these talented players, Catton and D'Aigle, competed on Canada's National Men's Under-18 Team, which won a bronze medal in the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

At the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, Canada was represented by an impressive twenty players on teams like Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red, and Team Canada White. This roster intends to use their combined skills and experience to succeed at the upcoming tournament.

The National Men's Summer Under-18 Team of Canada will undergo extensive training at the Ice Palace in Budapest, Hungary, from July 23 to July 27 in order to get ready for the forthcoming 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Team Canada will also play exhibition games during this time, taking against Hungary's national under-20 squad on July 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, as part of their pre-tournament schedule, they will play Czechia on July 29 at Fosfa Arena in Breclav at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The team will have its opening match against Finland in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. They will then compete in the preliminary round against the co-hosts, Switzerland and Slovakia, with the medal games capping up the competition. Hockey fans throughout the country can watch the games on TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada's official broadcast channels.

Canada Roster for Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2023:

Forwards:

7 Maxim Masse

8 Malcolm Spence

9 Justin Poirier

10 Roger McQueen

12 Berkly Catton

13 Jordan Gavin

14 Ryder Ritchie

15 Cole Beaudoin

16 Ollie Josephson

17 Porter Martone

18 Liam Greentree

22 Michael Misa

23 Carson Wetsch

25 Cayden Lindstrom

Defensemen:

2 Sam Dickinson

3 Ben Danford

4 Frankie Marrelli

5 Anthony Cristoforo

6 Charlie Elick

11 Henry Mews

19 Zayne Parekh

Goaltenders:

1 Ryerson Leenders

30 Gabriel D’Aigle

31 Carter George

Canada’s performance in the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Team Canada set a new record by winning their 23rd gold medal in the renowned Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2022 in a stunning show of ice hockey skill. Canada's remarkable 4-1 victory against Sweden in the championship game, which was contested in Red Deer, gave them their first championship since 2018.

With 17 victories in the previous 22 editions, Canada's supremacy in the competition was further cemented by this outstanding accomplishment. Due to travel limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to compete in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2021.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!