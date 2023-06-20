2023 NHL Draft Order: A look at all the picks

The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft is set to go down on Wednesday, June 28, in Nashville, Tennessee. Rounds 2-7 are set to take place on Thursday, June 29. Round 1 will be broadcast live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and rounds 2-7 will be televised at 11 a.m. ET on NHL Network.

The first overall pick belongs to the Chicago Blackhawks who are expected to select Connor Bedard, while the Anaheim Ducks will pick second overall. The final pick of the draft - 224th overall - will be made by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Of course, all the draft picks could be traded on draft day as teams look to move up in the draft, or deal picks for a current NHL player.

Overall, the Nashville Predators enter the draft with the most picks as they currently have 13. Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning have the least amount of picks as they just have three picks, with Tampa Bay not picking until the sixth round. Toronto, meanwhile, has a first-round pick, a fifth-rounder and a sixth-rounder.

2023 NHL Draft Order 1st round:

Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets San Jose Sharks Montreal Canadiens Arizona Coyotes Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Vancouver Canucks Arizona Coyotes (from OTT) Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators Calgary Flames Detroit Red Wings (from NYI via VAN) Winnipeg Jets Chicago Blackhawks (from TB) Seattle Kraken Minnesota Wild Philadelphia Flyers (from LA via CBJ) New York Rangers Nashville Predators (from EDM) St. Louis Blues (from TOR) San Jose Sharks (from NJ) Colorado Avalanche Toronto Maple Leafs (from BOS via WSH) St. Louis Blues (from DAL via NYR) Carolina Hurricanes Montreal Canadiens (from FLA) Vegas Golden Knights

The rest of the 2023 NHL draft picks are as follows:

Round 2:

33. Anaheim

34. Columbus

35. Chicago

36. San Jose

37. Montreal

38. Arizona

39. Buffalo (from PHI)

40. Washington

41. Detroit

42. Detroit (from STL)

43. Detroit (from VAN)

44. Chicago (from OTT)

45. Buffalo

46. Nashville (from PIT)

47. Nashville

48. Calgary

49. NY Islanders

50. Seattle (from WPG via WSH)

51. Chicago (from TBL)

52. Seattle

53. Minnesota

54. Los Angeles

55. Chicago (from NYR)

56. Edmonton

57. Seattle (from TOR)

58. New Jersey

59. Anaheim (from COL)

60. Anaheim (from BOS)

61. Dallas

62. Carolina

63. Florida

64. Minnesota (from VGK via BUF)

Round 3

65. Anaheim

66. Columbus

67. Chicago

68. Nashville (from SJS)

69. Montreal

70. Arizona

71. Carolina (from PHI)

72. Arizona (from WSH)

73. Detroit

74. St. Louis

75. Vancouver

76. St. Louis (from OTT via TOR)

77. Vegas (from BUF)

78. Los Angeles (from PIT)

79. Nashville

80. New Jersey (from CGY via SEA, CBJ)

81. Arizona (from NYI)

82. Winnipeg

83. Nashville (from TBL)

84. Seattle

85. Anaheim (from MIN)

86. Buffalo (from LAK)

87. Philadelphia (from NYR)

88. Arizona (from EDM)

89. Vancouver (from TOR)

90. Pittsburgh (from NJD)

91. NY Rangers (from COL)

92. Boston

93. Chicago (from DAL via ARI)

94. San Jose (from CAR)

95. Philadelphia (from FLA)

96. Vegas

Round 4

97. Anaheim

98. Columbus

99. Chicago

100. San Jose

101. Montreal

102. Arizona

103. Philadelphia

104. Washington

105. Vancouver (from DET)

106. St. Louis

107. Vancouver

108. Ottawa

109. Buffalo

110. Montreal (from PIT)

111. Nashville

112. Calgary

113. NY Islanders

114. Columbus (from WPG via SEA)

115. Nashville (from TBL)

116. Seattle

117. Detroit (from MIN)

118. Los Angeles

119. Vancouver (from NYR)

120. Philadelphia (from EDM)

121. Nashville (from TOR)

122. New Jersey

123. San Jose (from COL via SEA)

124. Boston

125. Dallas

126. Carolina

127. Florida

128. Montreal (from VGK)

Round 5

129. Anaheim

130. San Jose (from CBJ)

131. Chicago

132. San Jose

133. Montreal

134. Arizona

135. Philadelphia

136. Washington

137. Detroit

138. St. Louis

139. Carolina (from VAN)

140. Ottawa

141. Buffalo

142. Pittsburgh

143. Nashville

144. Montreal (from CGY)

145. NY Islanders

146. Winnipeg

147. Nashville (from TBL)

148. Seattle

149. Minnesota

150. Los Angeles

151. Winnipeg (from NYR)

152. NY Rangers (from EDM)

153. Toronto

154. New Jersey

155. Colorado

156. Columbus (from BOS via MIN)

157. Dallas

158. Carolina

159. Florida

160. Arizona (from VGK)

Round 6

161. Anaheim

162. Arizona (from CBJ)

163. Carolina (from CHI)

164. San Jose

165. Montreal

166. Arizona

167. Philadelphia

168. Seattle (from WSH)

169. Detroit

170. St. Louis

171. Vancouver

172. Philadelphia (from OTT)

173. Buffalo

174. Pittsburgh

175. Nashville

176. Calgary

177. NY Islanders

178. NY Rangers (from WPG)

179. Tampa Bay

180. Seattle

181. Minnesota

182. Los Angeles

183. NY Rangers

184. Edmonton

185. Toronto

186. New Jersey

187. Colorado

188. Boston

189. Dallas

190. Carolina

191. Florida

192. Vegas

Round 7

193. Tampa Bay (from ANA)

194. Columbus

195. Chicago

196. San Jose

197. Montreal

198. Florida (from ARI)

199. Philadelphia

200. Washington

201. Detroit

202. St. Louis

203. San Jose (from VAN via ARI)

204. Ottawa

205. Buffalo

206. San Jose (from PIT)

207. Ottawa (from NSH)

208. Calgary

209. NY Islanders

210. Winnipeg

211. Tampa Bay

212. Seattle

213. Minnesota

214. Boston (from LAK)

215. Ottawa (from NYR)

216. Edmonton

217. Pittsburgh (from TOR)

218. New Jersey

219. Colorado

220. Boston

221. Dallas

222. Carolina

223. Pittsburgh (from FLA)

224. Vegas

Poll : Will you be watching the NHL Draft? Yes No 0 votes