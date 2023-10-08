2024 NHL Draft to be held at $2.3 billion location The Sphere, Las Vegas: Report

In a thrilling development for hockey enthusiasts worldwide, the NHL has unveiled exciting plans for the 2024 NHL Draft. According to a tweet from the "Hockey of Tomorrow" Twitter account, courtesy of NHL insider Chris Johnston, the league is contemplating holding the much-anticipated event at none other than at a $2.3 billion location, "The Sphere" at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The tweet said,

"Per Chris Johnston (@reporterchris), the National Hockey League is considering the option to held the 2024 NHL Draft at “The Sphere” at Venetian Resort in Las Vegas."

The Sphere

The news surprised the hockey community, as fans eagerly anticipated the draft. "The Sphere," situated near the iconic Las Vegas Strip and just east of the Venetian Resort, is a remarkable spherical music and entertainment arena. Designed by Populous, this cutting-edge project boasts an impressive 18,600-seat auditorium known for its immersive video and audio capabilities.

These features include a mind-boggling 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen, state-of-the-art speakers equipped with beamforming and wave field synthesis technologies, and captivating 4D physical effects.

The venue's exterior is equally captivating, featuring an astonishing 580,000 square feet of LED displays. The Sphere stands tall at 366 feet and spans a width of 516 feet at its broadest point, making it an architectural marvel in itself.

The journey to bring The Sphere to life was nothing short of ambitious. Announced by the Madison Square Garden Company in 2018, construction began in 2019 and officially opened its doors on September 29, 2023.

Previously Chris shared the date of the 2024 NHL Draft

As hockey aficionados anxiously await the 2024 NHL Draft, the prospect of hosting the event at The Sphere adds an extra layer of anticipation and excitement. The event is already earmarked for June 28-29, 2024, as confirmed by Chris Johnston.

"The NHL has circulated an updated critical dates calendar to clubs for the 2023-24 season. It has marked off June 28-29, 2024 for the Draft but doesn't include a location."

Draft Date

With this stunning and technologically advanced venue as the backdrop, the 2024 NHL Draft promises to be a memorable spectacle.

For the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, players born between January 1, 2004, and September 15, 2006, are eligible. This includes non-North American players born in 2003 who went undrafted, as well as those drafted in 2022 but unsigned by an NHL team, provided they were born after June 30, 2004.

For hockey fans and aspiring draftees, the draft day in Las Vegas is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience that will undoubtedly live up to the grandeur of The Sphere itself.