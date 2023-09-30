2024 NHL Draft prospective dates circulated, fans speculate on location 

The NHL is always a topic of excitement and anticipation for hockey fans, and now, with the prospective dates for the 2024 NHL Draft starting to circulate, the buzz is building. NHL insider Chris Johnston recently took to Twitter to share a crucial update, revealing that the league has earmarked June 28-29, 2024, for the upcoming draft.

However, one crucial piece of information was conspicuously missing—the location. Chris Johnston tweeted:

"The NHL has circulated an updated critical dates calendar to clubs for the 2023-24 season. It has marked off June 28-29, 2024 for the Draft but doesn't include a location."

This draft event is a pivotal moment for NHL teams to replenish their talent pools with promising prospects who can potentially become the stars of tomorrow.

The eligibility criteria for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft include ice hockey players born between January 1, 2004, and September 15, 2006. Additionally, un-drafted non-North American players born in 2003 are eligible, along with those players drafted in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft but not signed by an NHL team, provided they were born after June 30, 2004.

As the regular season for the 2023-24 NHL campaign is slated to run from October 10, 2023, to April 18, 2024, with the Stanley Cup playoffs set to follow soon after, the attention of fans is entirely on hockey.

NHL fans share their opinion on the place for 2024 NHL Draft

NHL fans have been quick to react to Chris Johnston's update on the 2024 NHL Draft. They expressed their opinions on where the draft should take place, with one fan suggesting bringing it back to Montreal, stating:

"Bring it back to Mtl. Best place to host it."

Another fan made a compelling case for Ottawa:

"Clearly, Ottawa is the place. Only makes sense. Hockey capital of the world."

One more fan explicitly said:

"Montreal or Ottawa tbh"

With passionate hockey fans from various cities chiming in, the speculation over the 2024 NHL Draft's location is well underway. As the NHL's calendar takes shape, fans eagerly await more details regarding the draft.

More on NHL games

In a historic first for the NHL, the league organized matches in Australia. On September 23 and 24, the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings faced off at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

The upcoming 2023–24 NHL season marks the NHL's 107th operational season. It is set to feature a regular season running from October 10, 2023, to April 18, 2024. Following this, the playoffs are scheduled to kick off shortly thereafter, culminating in the Stanley Cup Finals in June.