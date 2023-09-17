"$260!? In this economy?" - NHL fans react as Bruins launch new Centennial jerseys

The Boston Bruins have taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane with the unveiling of their new Centennial jerseys, commemorating the franchise's remarkable 100th anniversary season in 2023-24. The announcement, made during the "Centennial Takeoff" ceremony at Boston Logan Airport, left NHL fans buzzing with excitement.

Their latest apparel offerings include their classic black home jersey and white away jersey, both featuring striking "Centennial gold," black and white stripes adorning the sleeves and hem. The iconic spoked-B logo, rendered in Centennial gold for the home jersey and black for the away, harks back to the team's historic crests from the late 1940s to 1995.

Expand Tweet

A special touch comes in the form of a commemorative patch on the right shoulder, which incorporates the number 100 inside the sideways-facing Bruins bear, one of the team's oldest brand identifiers.

Twitter exploded as Boston fans from around the world got their first glimpse of the team's Centennial jerseys.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, it's the alternate jersey that's generating significant buzz. Featuring a unique "Bruins beige" base, it showcases a gold 'B' with a "Bruins brown" hub and spoke.

While the modern spoked-B uniforms will take a brief hiatus, these Centennial jerseys are set to make a memorable mark in their illustrious history. As Boston joins the ranks of NHL teams celebrating a century of existence, fans eagerly anticipate seeing their team hit the ice in these stunning and meaningful jerseys, starting a new chapter in their storied legacy.

Bruins launch three jerseys to celebrate Centennial year

The Boston Bruins kicked off the celebrations with the unveiling of three captivating Centennial jerseys. These distinctive jerseys, revealed during the Centennial Takeoff fashion show event at Logan Airport's JetBlue hangar, pay tribute to a century of the team's hockey.

In collaboration with Adidas and the NHL, these jerseys combine contemporary elements with a touch of nostalgia. The primary home and away jerseys feature a festive twist, replacing the traditional gold with shimmering "Centennial gold." A commemorative Centennial patch on the right shoulder marks this historic milestone.

The alternate jersey, designed for select Original Six matchups, takes fans back in time with a vintage-inspired base, brown and gold highlights. It showcases a unique center crest, featuring the numbers "19" and "24," symbolizing the club's founding year.

These jerseys also honor the six Stanley Cup Championships with six gold stripes on each sleeve. Inside the collar, Massachusetts town signs proudly display the championship years. Rapid7 remains the official jersey patch sponsor for the 2023-24 season.