3 reasons why Anaheim Ducks chose Leo Carlsson over Adam Fantilli as the #2 pick

The Anaheim Ducks surprised many as they drafted Leo Carlsson with the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

For months, many NHL Draft experts expected the Ducks to draft Adam Fantilli with the second overall pick. However, in a bit of a surprise, Anaheim picked Carlsson but it shouldn't be a big shock.

Although it will take a few years to see who had a better career, here are three reasons why Anaheim picked Leo Carlsson.

#1. Elite Skill

Leo Carlsson is one of the best players in this draft for a reason but his skill really shows out. When Carlsson was playing against his people his own age, he was so much better and was able to beat defenders with his skill alone.

Many also project Carlsson to be a first-line center in the NHL which is something Fantilli might not be as some think he could be a second-line. His skill has tons of upside and it should translate to the NHL and can even be developed further.

#2. Hockey IQ

Leo Carlsson is one of the smartest players in the draft in terms of hockey IQ while some scouts were worried about that with Adam Fantilli.

Carlsson was able to use his smarts to get to open areas and set up offense, while it also allowing him to make up for his speed. His hockey IQ was also something Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek talked about.

"Leo has tremendous hockey IQ with the potential to dominate at both ends of the ice," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "His size, creativity, strength and skill was evident when we watched him play in Sweden against professionals. With our long-term plan to build a perennial contender, we believe he projects incredibly well for what we are building. We are thrilled to add him to our stable of elite prospects."

#3. Playmaking ability

Leo Carlsson is more of a playmaker while Adam Fantilli is a goalscorer so that likely played a role in why the Ducks drafted the Swede.

With the puck, Carlsson still has a good shot but his passing ability makes him hard to defend. Last year in the SHL he recorded 10 goals and 15 assists in 44 games and although that doesn't jump off the page he was playing professionally against men while others in this draft class were playing with people his age.

Carlsson should fit well in Anaheim with the likes of Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, and Troy Terry.

