$34,800,000 Columbus Blue Jackets star distraught after struggling start to the season

Columbus Blue Jackets star Patrik Laine, who inked a substantial $34,800,000 contract in July 2022, has found himself in a rather disheartening situation as the new NHL season unfolds.

Laine's four-year deal comes with a hefty cap hit of $8,700,000, reflecting the team's high expectations for the Finnish professional ice hockey winger. However, Laine's recent performance has left him feeling quite distraught.

The 25-year-old forward expressed his frustration. According to Laine, his start to the season has been nothing short of a nightmare. He openly admitted:

"Can't hit the net if my life depends on it."

These words reflect his struggles with accuracy and scoring, something that's been a hallmark of his game in the past. Laine's blistering shot and goal-scoring ability were key reasons for the Blue Jackets investing so heavily in him.

But Laine's self-assessment didn't stop there. He also lamented,

"Can't make any plays."

Another area of concern for Laine has been his performance in the faceoff circle. He confessed:

"Can't win a face off."

It highlights his struggles in the crucial aspect of the game where possession and control are paramount. Winning faceoffs is often a barometer of a player's engagement and effectiveness, and Laine's difficulties in this area have undoubtedly affected his overall game.

Laine concluded:

"Just basically can't do anything right now."

This sentiment shows the extent of his struggles and his own frustration with his performance. Laine's inability to contribute in multiple facets of the game has left him questioning his abilities and his place within the team.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have extended Justin Danforth's contract for one year

The Columbus Blue Jackets have inked a one-year contract extension with forward Justin Danforth, worth $1.1 million, covering the 2024-25 NHL season. The announcement was made by the team's General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

Justin Danforth, aged 30, has accumulated a total of 17 points (12 goals and 5 assists) in 51 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He also had 14 penalty minutes and took 82 shots while averaging 12 minutes and 40 seconds of ice time. Danforth made his NHL debut in the 2021-22 season after signing with the team as a free agent on May 3, 2021.

Hailing from Oshawa, Ontario, Danforth played six games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, contributing two goals and one assist, but missed the remaining 76 games of the 2022-23 season due to a shoulder injury. In his first NHL season with Columbus in 2021-22, he had a notable performance, recording 10 goals and four assists in 45 games.