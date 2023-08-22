5 most overhyped active NHL players ft. Mitch Marner

As the NHL gears up for another thrilling season, there are always players who carry significant hype and anticipation.

However, not all that glitters is gold, and some players may not live up to the heightened expectations.

Here are five players who, despite their potential and reputation, might be considered overhyped as they enter the 2023-24 season:

#1- Jordan Binnington - St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington's meteoric rise to fame was highlighted by his remarkable NHL Stanley Cup victory in 2019. While his early success was undeniable, his subsequent performances have been inconsistent.

The hype surrounding Binnington may not be entirely justified considering his struggles to maintain the same level of play consistently. The question remains whether he can recapture his magic and be a reliable backbone for the St. Louis Blues.

#2- Johnny Gaudreau - Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau has been heralded as an offensive wizard, known for his puck-handling skills and playmaking abilities.

However, his production has tapered off in recent years, and the expectation for him to be a game-changing force might be unrealistic.

The hype surrounding Gaudreau needs to be balanced with a realistic assessment of his recent performances.

#3- Mitch Marner - Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner is undeniably talented, with excellent skating and playmaking abilities. Yet, the hype surrounding him as a transformative player can sometimes overshadow the inconsistencies in his performance.

His postseason struggles and high salary have led to increased scrutiny, and Marner needs to prove that he can excel in clutch situations to live up to the immense expectations.

#4- Evgeny Kuznetsov - Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov burst onto the scene with a spectacular playoff run in 2018 that helped lead the Washington Capitals to a NHL Stanley Cup victory.

However, his subsequent seasons have been marked by inconsistent play and off-ice issues. The expectations for Kuznetsov to consistently perform as a top-tier center have often outweighed his actual contributions on the ice.

#5- Andrei Vasilevskiy - Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy is a supremely talented NHL goaltender and has earned recognition as one of the best in the league.

However, the perception of him as invincible can sometimes overshadow the fact that even the best goalies have their off days. Vasilevskiy's hype lies in the assumption that he can single-handedly carry his team regardless of the circumstances.

The world of professional sports is rife with hype and expectations, and the NHL is no exception. While these five players possess undeniable talent and potential, it's important to view their performances within the context of their recent history.