A look at the top 3 steals of the 2023 NHL Draft

Finding a steal in the NHL Draft can change the trajectory of an organization. While the odds of a late-round pick turning around the fortunes of a franchise is rare, there have been instances in the past that prove that a draft position does not guarantee success.

Historically, some franchises have landed real steals in the NHL Draft with most modern fans knowing about the success of the Detroit Red Wings. In the late 90s and early 2000s, Detroit won several Stanley Cups thanks to some of their late-round picks. Those picks included Pavel Datsyuk (6th round), Henrik Zetterberg (6th round), and Tomas Holmstrom (10th round).

Only time will tell which teams and prospects landed bargains in the 2023 NHL Draft. However, there are a few names that stick out as players that potentially should have been selected earlier than they did. Here's a closer look at three potential steals in the 2023 draft class.

#1 - Matvei Michkov could be the steal of the 2023 NHL Draft (7th overall)

One of the class's most talented yet mysterious players is Russian forward Matvei Michkov. The Philadelphia Flyers may have taken the biggest gamble in the draft by selecting Michkov with the 7th overall pick. The reason? He is under contract in the KHL until 2026, meaning his NHL debut will be delayed.

Dan Silver @dsilver88 The playmaking ability of Matvei Michkov is sublime and this clip shows it all



Speed, otherworldly stick handling, elusiveness, and vision



While he will not appear in the NHL for a few seasons, the Philadelphia Flyers are in a rebuilding phase, which allows them to continue to grow as a team by the time Michkov arrives in the NHL. Some experts believe that the talented forward could have been taken first overall in another draft.

#2 - Zach Benson filling to the Sabres could be massive

The Buffalo Sabres are building something special. Last season, NHL fans were treated to superstar turns from Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin. Now, the Sabres may have landed another stud, as Zach Benson fell to the 13th pick, even though some experts had him going as high as 9th overall to the Detroit Red Wings.

Bandana Idiot @AdamsOnHockey Arizona biffing on two top 12 picks and passing on Zach Benson not once but twice is… baffling. Arizona biffing on two top 12 picks and passing on Zach Benson not once but twice is… baffling.

Zach Benson is a creative playmaker, with elite hockey IQ and a top-tier work ethic. The talented forward has drawn comparisons to Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner. He could be a player that teams regret passing on in the 2023 NHL Draft.

#3 - Gabriel Perreault is heading to the Big Apple

The New York Rangers may have landed a bargain with the 23rd pick in the first round. Gabriel Perreault is a crafty playmaker with a fantastic on-ice vision. The 18-year-old from Sherbrooke is the son of former player Yanic Perreault, who played over 800 games in the NHL.

"Gabriel Perrault this season: 55 games: 46 goals, 64 assists. Diamond in the rough? #NYR" - @Laf4MVP

Several well-regarded experts had Perreault being selected much higher in the 2023 NHL Draft, including NHL insider Bob McKenzie who had him ranked 10th on his draft board.

