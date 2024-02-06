"Absolute trash on defence": Leafs faithful blast Morgan Rielly as Isles complete series sweep of Toronto after 3-2 victory

Some of the Maple Leafs faithful on social media expressed their discontent with Morgan Rielly's shortcomings in a 3-2 defeat to the New York Islanders.

The Maple Leafs hosted the New York Islanders at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday. The Islanders completed a seeies sweep over Toronto with this victory, having won the home matchup 4-3 on Jan. 11. Pierre Engvall, who played his first game in Toronto since being traded to the Islanders last season, scored the late winner and ended a three-game skid for the Isles in the process.

Morgan Rielly had an assist in the matchup, but many Maple Leafs fans on X(formerly Twitter) were frustrated with his defensive shortcomings, which cost them two crucial points at home.

One fan tweeted:

"Stop pumping Reilly’s tires. He is absolute trash on defence."

Another chimed in:

"Sorry Morgan Rielly number 1dman can't make that lazy play"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

The Islanders also completed a series sweep over the Maple Leafs, having beaten them in all three games this season.

How did the New York Islanders beat Morgan Rielly and Maple Leafs?

In the first period, Matthew Barzal gave the New York Islanders a 1-0 lead after converting a deflecting shot off the post for a wrist shot goal at 10:31. This was the only goal scored in the first period.

50 seconds into the second period, the Maple Leafs won the faceoff, and John Tavares slid a pass toward Mitch Marner. He converted the pass for a wicked shot from the circle, making it 1-1 for the Leafs.

Just two minutes later, the Islanders extended their lead to 2-1 courtesy a backhand goal by Kyle MacLean off an assist from Cal Clutterbuck. In the final period, at the 15:12 mark, captain John Tavares' tip-in goal off Morgan Rielly and William Nylander's assist tied it 2-2 for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With less than two minutes into the regulation, Pierre Engvall scored the game-winning goal for the Isles, who beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 on the road.

Ilya Samsonov conceded three goals with a .896 SV%(26 saves), while Marner and Tavares accumulated one goal apiece in the matchup. Meanwhile, Barzal and Engvall both scored a goal, while Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves with a.944 SV% for the Islanders.

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, Feb. 7. As for the Islanders they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Feb. 8.