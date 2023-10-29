Adam Johnson cause of death: How did former Penguins prospect succumb to on-ice injury?

American hockey player Adam Johnson, who was pursuing his career with the Nottingham Panthers in the UK, tragically lost his life in a devastating on-ice incident that has left the hockey community in mourning. The 29-year-old Minnesota native, once a Pittsburgh Penguins player, was competing in a game against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena when the incident occurred.

According to the Telegraph, during the second period of the game, Johnson was struck in the neck by Sheffield Steelers' player Matt Petgrave, who appeared to lose his footing after a prior collision on the ice. Spectators at the Utilita Arena were horrified as they witnessed Johnson with blood pouring down his jersey. He bravely skated away from the scene but subsequently collapsed.

Johnson's mother, Kari, posted on Facebook on Sunday that she had lost "half of my heart" as it was confirmed that her son had died at the age of 29. The game was called off in the 35th minute because Johnson required immediate medical attention. On the ice, his teammates created a protective ring around him, and protective screens were placed to shield the scene.

The accidental kick from Petgrave's raised leg, near the center line, led to the unfortunate incident. The hockey community came together to support Petgrave, emphasizing that the kick was unintentional.

David Simms, the match announcer, posted on X:

"Horrible night at the arena, tragic. Our thoughts go to Adam’s family, friends and team-mates. ... To Steelers fans, we will do everything we can to ensure Matt Petgrave and the team are looked after in the best possible way.”

The Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers also received an outpouring of support during this challenging time.

What followed after Adam Johnson's accident

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service responded swiftly, sending two ambulances and a critical care paramedic to the arena after being alerted around 8:20 p.m. Adam Johnson was rushed to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital for treatment. Shortly after the incident, the 8,000 fans in attendance were asked to leave the arena due to the severity of the medical emergency.

Adam Johnson, who previously played in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins and later transitioned to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), had been a rising star in the hockey world. His journey also included stints with the Ontario Reign and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League.

The tragic occurrence has had a profound impact on the entire sporting community, and Sheffield Wednesday football club will hold a minute's silence before their Championship game against Rotherham to pay tribute to Adam Johnson's untimely passing.