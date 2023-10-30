Adam Johnson’s fiancée Ryan Wolfe shares tear-jerking message for ice hockey star who tragically passed away

The world of ice hockey was struck by a devastating tragedy when 29-year-old American professional player, Adam Johnson, suffered a severe neck injury during a game on a fateful Saturday, which ultimately led to his passing. This unfortunate incident shocked the entire hockey community.

What's more concerning and saddening for Johnson's fans is the fact that Adam was in love with his long-time girlfriend Ryan Wolfe. The whole hockey community was devastated by Johnson's news, but none more than Wolfe, who witnessed her dear lover pass away tragically.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Adam and Ryan had recently taken a significant step in their relationship, getting engaged during the summer.

Wolfe witnessed the moments following Adam's tragic injury during the hockey game firsthand. As paramedics rushed to administer emergency medical treatment, Ryan Wolfe, Adam's fiancee, was present on the ice at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

Ryan Wolfe took to her Instagram account to share a deeply moving message, accompanied by a picture of Adam. In her post, she wrote:

"My sweet, sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always."

Ryan Wolfe's Instagram story

These heartfelt words not only conveyed the profound love she felt for Adam but also provided a glimpse into the overwhelming sorrow that she, their families, and friends are undoubtedly enduring.

Johnson, who isn't on Instagram, can be seen in various images on the platform posted by fiancee Ryan Wolfe on her account.

Matt Petgrave and Adam Johnson's collision

NHL and American ice hockey player Adam Johnson was engaged in a game against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena when the devastating incident transpired.

In the second period, Johnson was struck in the neck by Matt Petgrave, a player from the Sheffield Steelers. Petgrave appeared to lose his balance following an on-ice collision. Spectators at the Utilita Arena were left in shock as they witnessed Johnson bleeding through his jersey. Johnson bravely moved away from the scene initially but later collapsed.

The game was brought to a halt in the 35th minute to provide Johnson with urgent medical attention. He was rushed to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, but his life couldn't be saved.

This tragic incident arose from the unintended contact of Petgrave's raised leg near the center line. The hockey community united in supporting Petgrave, underscoring that the contact had not been intentional. However, according to the latest reports, a police investigation is underway.