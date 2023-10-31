Adam Johnson's teammate defends Matt Petgrave after Steelers player receives online hatred for intentional slashing

In the wake of the tragic accident that led to the untimely passing of former teammate Adam Johnson, Westin Michaud, who played alongside Johnson for the Nottingham Panthers, took to Twitter to address the controversial incident.

The late player lost his life during a Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers when he appeared to suffer a serious neck injury after a collision with Steelers' player Matt Petgrave.

Westin Michaud stands up for Matt Petgrave amid Adam Johnson tragic accident

The video footage of the collision ignited intense discussions among hockey fans. As some speculated that Petgrave's actions may have been intentional, they directed hateful comments and accusations towards the player, further intensifying an already distressing situation.

In a heartfelt and crucial Twitter post, Michaud stepped up to defend Petgrave, addressing the concerns and negative sentiments surrounding the incident. His tweet read,

"I need to address something about the accident. We wholeheartedly stand with Matt Petgrave. The hate that Matt is receiving is terrible and completely uncalled for. I was at ice level on the bench closest to the accident, I saw both players moving fast."

"The unintentional clip of the Panther player's leg by the Sheffield player caused the somersault. It's clear to me his actions were unintentional, and anyone suggesting otherwise is mistaken. Let's come together and not spread unwarranted hate to someone who needs our support."

Michaud's statement offers a critical perspective on the incident, one that provides insight into the split-second nature of the game and the inherent risks involved in high-speed collisions.

As a witness to the events on the ice from a close vantage point, his voice adds an important layer to the ongoing dialogue.

Why Michaud's statement on the tragic accident is important

In the face of this tragic loss, it's paramount for the hockey community to come together, support one another, and refrain from unwarranted hate.

Westin Michaud's call for unity and compassion amid such a devastating event serves as a poignant message, emphasizing the importance of understanding the complexities of the sport and the unintended nature of accidents. It also serves the human element as well, showing support to someone who is undoubtedly feeling awful about the situation.

As investigations and discussions continue, it is crucial for the community to exercise restraint, empathy and respect both, for the memory of Adam Johnson, and for the individuals involved, including Matt Petgrave.

The hockey world should unite in mourning the loss of a talented player and offer support and understanding to those affected by this deeply saddening incident.