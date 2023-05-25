Adin Hill contract: How much does Vegas Golden Knights goalie earn in salary?

Adin Hill, the Vegas Golden Knights goalie, has been rolling waves in the NHL since he was chosen by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round of the 2015 entry draft with the 76th overall pick.

Hill has profound experience on the ice, having played for the likes of Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks and other minor league teams. Hill was eventually traded to the famed Vegas Golden Knights by the Sharks on August 29, 2022 for a fourth-round pick.

The hockey star recently inked a contract with the Knights for a hefty cap hit and salary sum. He has estimated career earnings of $6.1 million, thanks to four lucrative contracts signed over his career.

The 27-year-old Knights goaltender has got a prolific record of 101 points with eight playoff points in six seasons.

A look at Adin Hill’s hockey career

Comox native Adin Hill’s hockey career got started with the Calgary Bisons' bantam junior division when he displayed his talent.

He joined the Calgary Buffaloes of the renowned Alberta Midget Hockey League to play at the midget level. Hill then arrived at the Calgary Canucks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the 2013–14 season, taking his game to the next level.

Hill got the chance to showcase his skills at the major junior level towards the end of that season, playing four games with the prestigious Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

The Knights goalie continued with the Winterhawks throughout the 2014–15 season, becoming a star performer. Hill and the Coyotes agreed a three-year entry-level contract on April 6, 2016. He participated in games for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League and Rapid City Rush of the ECHL during the 2016–17 season.

Adin Hill began the 2017–18 season with the Roadrunners before the Coyotes called him up on Oct. 16, 2017. He made his NHL debut the next day, on Oct. 17 and put up a strong effort by stopping 31 shots despite the Coyotes falling to the Dallas Stars 3-1.

A significant milestone was reached with his NHL debut as he became the first goaltender chosen in the 2015 draft.

