Adin Hill's fame in the Vegas Golden Knights jersey is enhancing to a whole new level following his heroics in the opening two games of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

Adin Hill delivered yet another stellar performance in Game 2 and was a key contributor in the Golden Knights' 7-2 win over the Florida Panthers. The Panthers attempted 31 shots on goal with Hill doing the splits in the net and making 29 saves for a.935 save percentage.

Coach Bruce Cassidy is delighted with the 27-year-old goalie's performance and showered praise on Hill.

Speaking on Sportsnet, Bruce Cassidy said:

"Very and just because we ask doesn't mean at times he doesn't have to do it right I mean we have our breakdowns like everyone else. It's not something we want to hang our hat or rely on. Our system isn't designed that way. Where we want to just treat chances."

He further added:

"When I say that I feel like we want to be a layer hockey team and insulate our goalie from from high end chances all the time. So but there's going to be some and he's been there every step of the way. So very happy for him."

"He's a guy that went through some injuries this year and had to work his way back in the lineup and he's done a great job for us obviously and a big reason why we're here."

Adin Hill and the Vegas Golden Knights are 2 wins away from the Stanley Cup

Hill is now a key contributor for the Vegas Golden Knights in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup. However, he did not get a chance to make his way into the team in the early days.

Following Laurent Brossoit's injury, Adin Hill was given a chance to prove his worth in the Round 2 series. The 27-year-old performed brilliantly and helped his team overcome the Edmonton Oilers.

Hill's stellar play continued in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars, and he was brilliant between the pipes throughout the series. So far, he's only conceded four goals in the Stanley Cup Finals and is two wins away from clinching the Vegas Golden Knights' first-ever Cup.

Adin Hill will be in action in Game 3 against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, June 8.

