After whom is the King Clancy Trophy named? Looking at the nominees for this award

The National Hockey League has announced the nominees for the 2022-23 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. This award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

The trophy was first presented in 1988 by the NHL's Board of Governors, in honor of Frank 'King' Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades.

Clancy was a legendary player, referee, coach, manager, and goodwill ambassador in the NHL. He was a three-time Stanley Cup champion and was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League's Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Clancy was also known for his commitment to the game of hockey and his work in the community.

King Clancy Memorial Trophy at the 2018 NHL Awards

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives, led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

The selection committee will apply various criteria in determining the finalists and winners. These will include a clear and measurable positive impact on the community, investment of time and resources, commitment to a particular cause or community, commitment to the League's community initiatives, creativity of programming, and use of influence.

The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up will each receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

For the first time, fans will have an opportunity to contribute directly to some of the charitable causes supported by King Clancy nominees. From May 9 through to June 27, 2023, fans can visit King Clancy website to donate to fundraisers benefitting charities chosen by the nominated players.

Fans who donate will be entered to win exclusive prize experiences provided by each nominated player. Such experiences include tickets to a game next season, nominee meet and greets, and signed and game-worn merchandise, with travel arrangements covered. They will all be subject to certain terms and conditions.

Who are the nominees for the 2022-23 King Clancy Memorial Trophy?

Morgan Rielly is among the nominees for the King Clancy Trophy this year

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees for the 2022-23 season include players from all 32 NHL teams. Leading names include: Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals.

Each nominee has made significant contributions both on and off the ice and is a leader in his community.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy continues to be a meaningful recognition of players who go above and beyond in their efforts to make a difference in their communities. As the NHL playoffs continue, fans can look forward to seeing these players continue to make an impact on and off the ice.

