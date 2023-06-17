AI versions of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have become quite popular on Twitch.

One particular Twitch channel, TrumporBiden2024, has garnered significant interest for its continuous stream showcasing these AI replicas engaging in debates and responding to questions from viewers in the chat. Branded as a parody, the channel sets the stage for light-hearted banter and satirical remarks that viewers have come to anticipate.

During one of the streams, a user named Sajan647 posed a question that piqued the interest of the AI Trump:

"Do you think the Toronto Maple Leafs will win the Stanley Cup again?"

With the stage set for a comedic response, the AI Donald Trump didn't hold back. In typical Trump fashion, he delivered a provocative statement, exclaiming,

"The only thing the Toronto Maple Leafs are winning is the Stanley Cup of being a bunch of fu*king losers. They couldn't win a game if they were playing against a bunch of blind one-legged Eskimos."

It's important to note that the content presented on the TrumporBiden2024 channel is intended as parody and satire, allowing viewers to enjoy a light-hearted take on political figures engaging in humorous debates.

While it remains unclear how the creators of the channel accomplish this feat, it is likely that a combination of AI models, including text generation, text-to-speech synthesis, and lip-sync technology, may be employed. Additionally, real footage of the two candidates from the 2020 Presidential debates could be integrated into the stream to enhance the authenticity of the AI representations.

While the AI Donald Trump's comment on the Toronto Maple Leafs may elicit reactions from hockey fans, it is essential to remember that this statement is meant purely as a parody and should not be taken seriously.

When a fan of Bobby Orr disagreed with the NHL icon's support for Donald Trump

Former NHL player Bobby Orr faced backlash from fans after endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election in November 2020. Disappointed fan Paul Scott, a middle-aged lawyer and recreational hockey player from San Francisco, expressed his disagreement through an advertisement.

Scott questioned Orr's support for Trump, highlighting the then-president's perceived lack of character, including lying, cheating, and discrimination. He also criticized Trump's policies on deficit spending, racial divisions, COVID-19, and climate change denial.

Despite acknowledging Orr's hockey career, Scott remained firm in his support for Joe Biden, citing the alignment of Biden's character and values with his own.

