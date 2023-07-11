Alex Newhook new contract: How much is the Montreal Canadiens centre’s extension worth?

Alex Newhook is the hockey center for the Montreal Canadiens and has been rolling waves in the NHL with his impressive gameplay. The hockey star inked a four-year contract with the Canadiens on July 11, 2023, for $11.6 million. The 22-year-old will earn $2.9 million as an annual average salary.

Throughout his three seasons on the ice, Alex Newhook has racked up 66 points in 159 games. He also has seven playoff points in 27 games in the 2023-24 season. The young prospect will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of the 2026-27 season when he turns 26.

Montreal Canadiens acquire Alex Newhook in recent trade

The Colorado Avalanche traded Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens for the first- and second-round picks in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the prospect defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.

In 82 games last season, Alex Newhook recorded 30 points with 14 goals and 16 assists in addition to one assist in seven Stanley Cup Playoff contests. In 159 regular-season games, Newhook has 66 points with 27 goals and 39 assists. In 27 postseason games, he added 7 points with 1 goal and 6 assists.

Alex Newhook initiated his hockey career as a minor leaguer with the Victoria Grizzlies in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the 2017-18 season, showcasing an impressive performance that earned him the second-highest point total on the team with 66 points in 45 games.

In the 2018-19 season, Newhook solidified his hockey career by signing a Letter of Intent to continue his journey with Boston College.

In a remarkable display of skill and talent, Newhook emerged as the leading scorer in the league, amassing an outstanding 102 points with 38 goals and 64 assists in just 53 games. This exceptional performance secured his dominance on the ice and earned him the prestigious Vern Dye Memorial Award, portraying him as the most valuable player in the league.

His remarkable abilities were acknowledged on a national level as he was honored with the title of the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) most valuable player.

