Alex Newhook salary: How much does the new Montreal Canadiens centre earn?

Alex Newhook is the renowned hockey center for the Montreal Canadiens, who was traded from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27, 2023. The Avalanche got Gianni Fairbrother in the trade, along with 31st and 37th draft picks.

Newhook earned a total salary of $925,000 with the Colorado Avalanche in the previous season. However, it is expected that the Montreal Canadiens would give a hike to the talented 22-year-old center for the 2023-24 season, as Newhook is also a Restricted Free Agent (RFA).

Newhook joined the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the 2017–18 campaign. He had a strong showing, coming in second place in the team's scoring with 66 points in 45 games. He also provided 9 points in 12 games throughout the postseason.

Newhook committed to playing for Boston College beginning in the 2019–2020 season by signing his Letter of Intent before the 2018–19 campaign. He scored 38 goals and had 64 assists for a staggering 102 points in just 53 games. He was named the league's most valuable player and won the renowned Vern Dye Memorial Award.

The Colorado Avalanche took notice of Newhook's abilities and potential after his stellar season. In the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he was chosen with the 16th overall pick.

Alex Newhook’s professional hockey career

Alex Newhook signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Colorado Avalanche, capping his undergraduate career on March 31, 2021. The Avalanche assigned him to their AHL club, the Colorado Eagles, as part of his transition to the professional level. In the AHL, Newhook scored five goals and recorded nine points in only eight games.

On May 2, 2021, the Avalanche's taxi squad called up Newhook. He was given the chance to play for the NHL's Avalanche. He then made his eagerly awaited NHL debut on May 5, 2021, during a game against the San Jose Sharks.

Even though the Avalanche lost the game 3-2, St John’s native Newhook's NHL debut represented a significant turning point in his career.

