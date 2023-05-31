Alex Ovechkin contract: How much does the Washington Capitals legend earn in salary

Alex Ovechkin, the iconic forward of the Washington Capitals, has been a cornerstone of the team for over a decade. Known for his goal-scoring prowess and unmatched passion for the game, Ovechkin has solidified his status as one of the NHL's greatest players. Over the years, the Capitals have rewarded him with lucrative contracts that reflect his outstanding contributions on and off the ice.

In 2021, Alex Ovechkin signed a five-year contract with the Washington Capitals worth $47,500,000. The deal included a staggering signing bonus of $34,500,000, ensuring financial security for the legendary forward. The contract also guaranteed Ovechkin the full amount of $47,500,000.

This translates to an average annual salary of $9,500,000, making Ovechkin one of the highest-paid players in the league.

In the upcoming 2023-24 season, Ovechkin's base salary will be $1,000,000, complemented by an impressive signing bonus of $11,500,000. With a cap hit of $9,500,000, Ovechkin's earnings remain consistent with his average annual salary throughout the contract.

Alex Ovechkin will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the 2026-27 season, at the age of 41. As his career progresses, fans eagerly await to see what the future holds for this legendary goal scorer and Washington Capitals icon.

Alex Ovechkin's Unmatched Legacy with the Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin's tenure with the Washington Capitals has been nothing short of extraordinary. Drafted first overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Ovechkin quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. In his rookie season, he claimed the Calder Memorial Trophy after scoring an impressive 52 goals.

Ovechkin's list of accomplishments is extensive. He currently holds the second-highest goal total in NHL history with 822 goals, trailing only the legendary Wayne Gretzky. Additionally, he has set records for the most game-opening goals, game-tying goals, overtime goals, and power-play goals. Ovechkin's dominance as a left-wing is unparalleled, as he holds the record for the most goals scored from that position.

His individual accolades are equally impressive. Ovechkin has been awarded the Hart Trophy for Most Valuable Player three times, recognizing his outstanding impact on the Capitals' success. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup playoffs during the Capitals' championship run in 2018. Furthermore, Ovechkin has claimed the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top point scorer for the 2007-08 season. His remarkable achievements have earned him a spot in the NHL All-Star Game on 13 occasions.

