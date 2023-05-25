Former Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette recently spoke about the extraordinary career of Alex Ovechkin, comparing the left winger to legendary sports icons such as Muhammad Ali, Tom Brady, and Babe Ruth.

Laviolette, who had the privilege of coaching Ovechkin for three years, believes the Russian superstar possesses qualities akin to these sporting greats. Laviolette's praise showcases the immense impact and potential legacy of Ovechkin's career.

Peter Laviolette said:

"I was really happy to be able to work with him [Ovechkin] for three years. And, that’s the truth. He’s like Muhammad Ali. He’s like Tom Brady. He’s like Babe Ruth."

According to Laviolette, coaching Alex Ovechkin was never about chasing individual records or personal glory:

"In three years, never once was it about Ovi scoring goals. Never once was it for Ovi about that. He is not like that."

Laviolette recognized Ovechkin's genuine love for the game and his unwavering commitment to team success. While Ovechkin's goal-scoring prowess is undeniable, Laviolette appreciated that his motivation extended far beyond individual achievements.

Laviolette went on to frame Ovechkin's career as one that could transcend the sport of hockey. He highlighted Ovechkin's potential to become the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history and noted his ranking among the top players in hits:

"If you think about what he’s going to do in his career, there’s a chance that he’ll be the number one guy in goals–he’s going to be probably top three in hits."

Laviolette's comparison of Ovechkin to iconic figures like Ali, Brady, and Ruth speaks volumes about the magnitude of Ovechkin's impact on the game.

Peter Laviolette on the extraordinary skills of Alex Ovechkin

Describing Alex Ovechkin's physicality on the ice, Laviolette emphasized his unique style of hitting, saying:

"There’s hitters. There’s guys that know how to track and know how to hit. Ovi hits. And then there’s guys that just hit. They go up and rub into somebody. And, he does not do that. He goes through you, man. There’s a lot of speed behind it, there’s a lot of muscle behind it, there’s a lot of power behind it. It’s physical."

Laviolette's admiration for Ovechkin's physical presence highlights the intensity and impact he brings to every game.

Addressing concerns about Ovechkin's health and age, Laviolette reassured that the forward remains in good condition despite the toll his aggressive style of play takes on his body:

"Because of the way he plays the game, you guys see it, the way he skates and the way he hits, it takes a toll on your body. He does everything he can to possibly be in the lineup every night."

Although Laviolette's coaching tenure with the Capitals came to an end in April, the mutual respect and positive working relationship between him and Ovechkin have certainly left a lasting impression on the coach.

