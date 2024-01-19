Alex Ovechkin willing to play second fiddle to red hot T.J. Oshie after $46,000,000 forward's recent performances

Alex Ovechkin spoke about T.J. Oshie's hot streak of impressive performances following the Capitals' 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on the occasion of the Caps' country music night on Thursday.

Since returning from injury, forward T.J. Oshie has transformed into a completely different player. Against the Blues, Oshie scored his sixth career hat trick and fourth with the Capitals organization.

His stellar performance played a key role in helping the Capitals secure two crucial points. With the win on the night, the Capitals are just a point behind the top-placed Tampa Bay Lightning in the wild card slot from the Eastern Conference.

Alex Ovechkin made his return after missing the previous three games due to a lower-body injury. He recorded an assist in the matchup, taking his point streak to seven games. Ovi has eight points through two goals and six assists during that stretch.

"I feel pretty good. Obviously, first couple touches was kind of weird, but I kind of dust it off my shoulders and feel the puck, feel the game, feel the rhythm."

When asked about T.J. Oshie, Ovechkin acknowledged and praised the forward for his impressive recent run of form and said he's content with helping provide him the puck:

"Last game, he was the fastest skater. Right now, he get a hat trick. He's pretty hot, so just do our job now and give him the puck."

T.J. Oshie has accumulated 10 points through seven goals and three assists in ten games for the Capitals this season.

The veteran forward is in the seventh year of his eight-year, $46 million contract signed with the Capitals back in 2017. Oshie will become a UFA following the end of the 2024-25 season.

How did Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals beat the St. Louis Blues?

At the 10:24 mark of the first period, T.J. Oshie gave the home side a 1-0 advantage, beating Jordan Binninghton for a wrist shot goal. With three minutes remaining in the first period, Nathan Walker tied it 1-1 for the Blues.

In the second period, Nicolas Aube-Kubel made it 2-1 for the Washington Capitals at 3:32 of the second period. Ten minutes later, Oshie scored his second goal of the night on the powerplay to restore the Caps' lead to 3-1.

Dylan Strome knocked a rebound off Alex Ovechkin's shot to put the Capitals three goals ahead 47 seconds into the third period. With 20 seconds remaining before the final buzzer, Oshie completed his hat trick for the final score of 5-2.

Alex Ovechkin and the Caps face the St. Louis Blues again on Saturday at their home.